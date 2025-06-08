Consumer club YOURS launches a dedicated category for the event season

The event and wedding season is just around the corner, and in honor of the peak season, the consumer club YOURS is launching a dedicated category with exclusive benefits – which can save couples and families thousands of shekels.

The industry in Israel generates over NIS 15 billion annually, with the average cost of a wedding in Israel ranging between NIS 120,000 and NIS 200,000. Additional expenses that do not include the venue cost alone – such as a wedding dress, groom’s suit, photography, makeup, design, DJ, guest gifts, and more – can easily reach tens of thousands of shekels. Against the backdrop of the rising cost of living, the YOURS club has decided to consolidate all the most worthwhile benefits under a new and dedicated category.

The category features dozens of vendors in various fields, offering exclusive discounts and current deals: from clothing and accessories, to beauty and productions, and including photography, invitations, décor, and flowers – all in one place, organized and accessible to club members.

According to Sigalit Cohen Baruch, CEO of the YOURS Consumer Club: “The event season is a time of numerous expenses – and sometimes also quite a bit of stress. With so many vendors and products, each decision can amount to hundreds or even thousands of shekels. Smart consumerism can save tens of percent – and prevent a hole in your pocket. Plan ahead and compare prices, so you can celebrate in style, enjoy great benefits, and save big. The new category is available on the YOURS club website and app, and is updated weekly according to participating vendors and benefits.”