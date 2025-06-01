Breaking down barriers, deepening connections: American innovation conference debuts in Tel Aviv

The Innovate Summit, based in Owensboro, Kentucky, USA, successfully launched its international programming with a pre-event in Tel Aviv, Israel, on April 27, 2025. The gathering brought together entrepreneurs, investors, and technology professionals interested in exploring how innovation fosters meaningful human connection in an increasingly digital world.

This Tel Aviv event marked a significant milestone as the first in-person gathering held outside of the United States for the Innovate Summit, representing the Kentucky-based event company's first foray into the Israeli market. The pre-event addressed what the summit's organizers have identified as critical challenges facing modern society while introducing a fresh approach to professional gatherings.

A New Paradigm for Professional Gatherings

According to the Innovate Summit's manifesto, available on their website, the initiative was created in response to growing concerns about disconnection in the digital age. The manifesto highlights how "we've never been more connected, yet we've never felt more alone," pointing to the paradox of modern technology.

The Tel Aviv pre-event showcased a deliberate departure from traditional conference formats. "Gone are the same metronome of large conferences that do little to further the goals of other conference goers," explained Brian Wallace, Founder of Innovate Summit. Instead, the gathering emphasized meaningful interactions and collaborative problem-solving through its unique structure.

The choice of Tel Aviv for this first international pre-event aligns with the Innovate Summit's goal of bringing together diverse perspectives from around the world. Israel's reputation as a "startup nation" with a vibrant innovation ecosystem makes it a natural location for discussing the intersection of technology and human connection.

Participant Testimonials Highlight Event Impact

Attendees praised the event's distinctive approach and energy. "As someone just starting out, I was inspired by the energy in the room, it was full of forward thinking people genuinely building the future. The event sparked ideas, real conversations, and gave me momentum I didn't know I needed," said Yaacov Gerzi, CEO and founder of BusinessBridge AI.

Naftali Dratman shared similar sentiments: "Attending the event showed me how conferences can be better arranged to be of value and benefit to all the attendees. I was quite impressed how the format allowed everyone at the event to be engaged and get to know other people quickly."

The event's collaborative atmosphere received particular praise from Angel Rabinovitch, Chief Business Officer of ARC Innovation at Sheba: "At The Innovate Summit, we had the privilege of guiding fellow innovators toward discovering their unique superpower - the key to unlocking groundbreaking ideas. A well-crafted network amplifies our impact and fosters collaboration across industries, making knowledge-sharing essential for driving meaningful change. The event was a testament to how diverse expertise, when connected intentionally, fuels collective success."

"It was truly energizing to connect with such passionate and thoughtful people. As a founder and CEO, I appreciated the opportunity not just to present, but to engage in real conversations that spark new ideas and collaborations," added panelist Tal Malca Salhuv - Co-Founder & CEO - BOB FoodTech.

“I've never been to an event like this. Having everyone in the crowd talk a bit about themselves allowed for a tremendous amount of synergy. Everyone worked out who they should speak to and already had an ice breaker. I loved it.” said Nadav Reis, Financial Planning Associate, Labinsky Financial,

Building Bridges Through Innovation

The Innovate Summit's manifesto emphasizes that "innovation without purpose is just novelty." This philosophy was evident in the Tel Aviv pre-event's programming, which focused on purposeful innovation that addresses real human needs and concerns.

Attendees engaged with the summit's core principles, including the belief that "real connection happens when we bring our whole selves to the table" and that "innovation thrives when we have the courage to be vulnerable."

The event highlighted how technology can be used to bridge divides rather than create them, reflecting the summit's commitment to fostering collaboration across geographic, cultural, and industry boundaries.

From Kentucky to the World

What makes the Innovate Summit particularly distinctive is its headquarters in Owensboro, Kentucky, USA—challenging the notion that meaningful innovation discourse only happens in traditional tech hubs. By expanding to Tel Aviv, the summit demonstrates its commitment to creating a truly global conversation about the future of technology and human connection.

The main event in Owensboro will feature collaboration with organizations such as the BIRD (Binational Industrial Research and Development) Foundation and the Israeli Consulate, specifically designed to strengthen innovation partnerships between the United States and Israel. These institutional partnerships highlight the summit's commitment to fostering international cooperation and knowledge exchange.

The successful pre-event in Tel Aviv has generated interest in the main Innovate Summit scheduled to take place in Owensboro. Participants from the Tel Aviv gathering expressed enthusiasm about continuing the conversations started in Israel at the Kentucky event.

Looking Forward

The Tel Aviv pre-event represents an important milestone for the Innovate Summit as it works to build a global community dedicated to purposeful innovation. According to the summit's website, the initiative seeks to create spaces where "we can come together to share our stories, our struggles, and our solutions."

As stated in the manifesto, the Innovate Summit believes that "the most powerful innovations come from unlikely collaborations." The Tel Aviv pre-event embodied this principle by bringing together diverse perspectives in service of addressing shared challenges.

Registration for the main Innovate Summit in Owensboro is currently open, with the event's organizers inviting participants from around the world to join what they describe as "not just a conference, but a movement."

This article was written in cooperation with in Tom White