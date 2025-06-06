With the launch of an innovative new service: A spectacular pop-up exhibition gets underway

On Saturday, June 7, a stunning pop-up exhibition will open at Beit DULU in Ramat Yishai, where a new and innovative service—Micro-Styling—will be unveiled for the first time. This is a joint initiative between DULU Interior Design Studio and Karol Contemporary Art Gallery.

The exhibition’s curation, led by Limor Karol of Karol Gallery in dialogue with Adi Klein, interior designer and owner of DULU Studio, was thoughtfully built around the relationship between artwork and space. Each piece was selected not only for its artistic quality but for its ability to sit harmoniously in a home or office, to create presence, to tell a story—without shouting.

You’ll find works by contemporary Israeli artists—some at the start of their careers, others already established—with a bold, sensitive, and vivid visual language. All works are available for purchase, in line with the vision of making art accessible, personal, and part of everyday life.

If you’re looking for art with presence—something that activates the eye and the senses, something that brings movement to a space—this is your opportunity to see it, feel it, and hold it in your hands. No barriers, no distance. Just choose and take it home.

Throughout the day, you can wander, ask questions, and be exposed to a new way of thinking about art—as a living, precise, and accessible component of the environment in which you truly live.

So what is Micro-Styling, exactly?

It is an innovative service developed by DULU in collaboration with Karol Gallery, which integrates carefully selected artworks into the architectural planning phase of projects. Whether it’s a private apartment, office, clinic, or commercial space, the service focuses on selected corners, shelves, bookcases, quiet walls, or transitional areas, incorporating unique art pieces into them.

Art is not an addition—it is an integral part of the design language. And the client? They enjoy a holistic solution—both a personalized curatorial service and the option to purchase works from a carefully selected collection chosen specifically for them.

Beyond the aesthetic aspect, this partnership also carries a statement: Israeli art doesn't need to wait to be discovered. It's here, it's alive, and it's an integral part of the space we live and breathe in.

Beyond the aesthetic aspect, this partnership also carries a statement: Israeli art doesn’t need to wait to be discovered. It’s here, it’s alive, and it’s an integral part of the space we live and breathe in.“We want to change the way people think about empty walls,” says Limor Karol. “A wall is not just a surface. It’s a place for a story. Even an empty corner in a bookshelf, for example, can become a moving point of view.”

“To plan a project and design and weave unique art into it with care—it’s like having a superpower as a designer. It gives both me and the space wings,” adds Adi Klein.

According to the organizers, this isn’t just another design event. It’s a new way to look at the space you live in—and to bring into it not just style, but also meaning. It’s an approach that says art is not a luxury, but a vital element in how every space looks, feels, and lives. It’s a mindset that recognizes the power of collaboration between disciplines—architecture, design, and art—to create a complete experience.

The exhibition at DULU Studio will be open for one day only—Saturday, June 7, 11:00–16:00, HaHoresh HaAlonim 4, Ramat Yishai.