Between past, present, and future: The unique hotel reopens its doors

Welcome to the intriguing resort, David’s Harp Galilee Resort, overlooking the enchanting views of the Sea of Galilee, the Golan Heights, and the Galilee Hills. The resort is surrounded by mango orchards and lush vegetation unique to the area—offering a perfect backdrop for this luxurious complex. It features 276 guest rooms at various levels, including 18 suites, two of which are presidential suites. The hotel, designed by Michael Azulay, has now reopened in all its splendor after several months of closure due to the war in the north.

The structure, as awe-inspiring as its surroundings, was designed by the esteemed architecture firm Miloslavsky Architects and styled by Michael Azulay's studio—one of the largest and leading offices specializing in commercial spaces, hotels, and vacation projects in Israel and worldwide. Azulay now shares the thoughtful design choices made for this striking complex that continues to make waves.

David’s Harp Galilee Resort (credit: Michael Azulay) David’s Harp Galilee Resort (credit: Michael Azulay)

"In addition to the impressive rooms, hotel guests are invited to enjoy a lobby restaurant and business lounge, various-sized halls for events and conferences, meeting rooms for business retreats, an amphitheater slated to host international artists, a heated infinity pool overlooking the Sea of Galilee, and a spa combining a gym with cycling and running tracks," Azulay explains. "As with the building design, immense thought was also dedicated to the hospitality experience itself. Indeed, the level of service at the complex is considered exceptional and includes personalized hospitality and exquisite local cuisine."

David’s Harp Galilee Resort (credit: Michael Azulay) David’s Harp Galilee Resort (credit: Michael Azulay)

"The architectural planning by Miloslavsky Architects incorporates the natural resources surrounding the hotel. For example, the powerful black basalt stones and the delicate pebbles lining the shores of the Sea of Galilee," Azulay elaborates. "Both interior and exterior designs harness the area's fantastic essence, along with the surrounding history and archaeology. This way, guests enjoy an authentic experience blending past, present, and future. Contributing to this are the monochromatic color scheme (dominated by earthy and light sandy tones), the subtle textures, and the rounded silhouettes, which create a cultural and relaxing atmosphere while honoring the pristine nature revealed in all its glory through the large glass walls—an integral part of the place's essence." David’s Harp Galilee Resort (credit: Michael Azulay) David’s Harp Galilee Resort (credit: Michael Azulay)

According to Azulay, the rounded and arched shapes of the historical string instrument (the harp) are visible throughout the hotel's various sections and played a significant role in the design concept from the very first presentations: "The soft, rounded lines we used create a flowing and pleasant movement, both in the structure itself (in the façade, the sculptural staircase, bridges, ceilings, and reception desk, for instance) and in the design, where we incorporated rhythm and movement similar to musical notes," he explains. "We intentionally chose objects that support this concept, such as airy partitions separating different functions, stylish light fixtures, outdoor furniture integrated into the interiors, and rugs that mimic the shape of the Sea of Galilee itself." David’s Harp Galilee Resort (credit: Michael Azulay) David’s Harp Galilee Resort (credit: Michael Azulay)

"The guiding rationale throughout was to maintain flow and harmony while integrating elements that, despite their prominence, still respectfully highlight the surrounding landscapes. The materials, textures, and colors are all drawn from nature, and the design and styling details incorporated into the space hint at tribal elements in a modern interpretation—a tribute to the rich history of the area's native inhabitants. We also drew inspiration from the world of craftsmanship, using mesh curtains, large chains, tassels, natural fabrics, and patterns that adorn the keffiyehs—the traditional headdresses worn by locals." David’s Harp Galilee Resort (credit: Michael Azulay) Michael Azulay (credit: NIR SELKMAN)

"This approach extended to the hotel's rooms, where, against the neutral backdrop, we incorporated a wallpaper behind the bed with a reed motif that appears to continue seamlessly—from the room to the reeds planted along the shoreline, clearly visible through the windows. Similarly, the embroidered bedspreads add an ethnic dimension with warm, natural colors."