For perfect laundry and peace of mind: LG launches a dryer with self-cleaning capability

LG and Brimag, the official importer in Israel, are introducing the new dryers manufactured in Korea with a self-cleaning function. This advanced mechanism uses condensation water to automatically clean the condenser, eliminating the need for ongoing manual maintenance.

The dryers, available in two colors (white and gray), offer a unique solution to users' daily needs while preserving fabric quality and ensuring easy maintenance for long-lasting durability, thanks to the self-cleaning function. This significant innovation places LG at the forefront of the global dryer market, bringing cutting-edge technology directly into homes.

The self-cleaning mechanism for the condenser is one of the dryer’s standout features. This advanced mechanism uses condensation water to automatically clean the condenser, eliminating the need for ongoing manual maintenance. This solution ensures optimal energy efficiency throughout the product's lifetime, reduces the accumulation of microscopic dust, maintains drying efficiency, and ensures top performance for years.

The dryer features innovative heat pump technology, enabling significant electricity savings. This technology is based on a closed gas system similar to air conditioning: gas expansion and contraction generate heat and cold, and the heat is used to dry clothes. As a result, the dryer consumes less energy than those without this technology, which rely on heating elements, thus reducing operational costs.

The new dryer offers a host of user-friendly advantages for everyday use. It has a 9 kg capacity, ideal for families, and provides a variety of drying programs based on advanced moisture sensors. These sensors detect the moisture level of the clothes and stop the drying process when they are completely dry, preventing unnecessary energy waste and preserving fabric quality over time. Additionally, the dryer includes internal LED lighting for maximum convenience, a reversible door for optimal home placement, and an allergen-removal cycle, making it perfect for families with young children or individuals with allergies.

LG's new dryer (credit: PR) Combining the dryer’s smart features with LG's ThinQ app delivers a complete smart home experience. The dryer connects with LG washing machines, identifies the selected washing program, and adjusts the optimal drying program accordingly. The app allows remote control and smart management of home appliances, providing maximum convenience and personalized laundry care.

Manufactured at LG’s plant in Korea, the dryer excels not only in advanced technology but also in superior quality and reliability. It features an advanced dual inverter compressor that heats up quickly and reaches the desired temperatures efficiently, improving drying times and further saving energy. Additionally, it meets the highest quality control standards, boasts an A++ energy rating, and achieves very high condensation efficiency. These features ensure an optimal user experience throughout the product's lifespan.

Available in two models with a luxurious and advanced design, this premium product combines innovation, convenience, and uncompromising quality, redefining the laundry experience.

Oded Ben Yakar, Product Manager at LG Israel, notes: "Our new dryer represents the next generation of dryer technology. It’s a product that offers not only advanced performance but also a convenient and economical user experience. With the self-cleaning mechanism, heat pump, and smart sensor technology, we’ve managed to combine groundbreaking technology with maintaining users' quality of life, meeting the most stringent standards of quality and innovation."

The dryer is available for purchase from authorized retailers and e-commerce sites.