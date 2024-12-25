Fiverr launches first-of-its-kind dedicated website to support the growth of nonprofit organization

Fiverr, the company that is changing the way the world works together, has launched the first-ever nonprofit hub, "Fiverr for Nonprofits," aimed at addressing the evolving operational needs of this growing sector. The new website will offer discounts to nonprofit organizations using the Fiverr platform, connect them with prominent freelance talents, provide resources and case studies, and support the development path of organizations.

Micha Kaufman, CEO of Fiverr: "Nonprofit organizations are facing increasingly complex challenges, ranging from limited resources and workforce shortages to maintaining employee well-being. As a result, nonprofits struggle to operate effectively and make a meaningful impact. Leveraging Fiverr's new dedicated site will allow nonprofit leaders from anywhere in the world to use data and our freelancer community to build strong, resilient organizations capable of succeeding in the long term."

A new Fiverr study, which surveyed about 1,503 nonprofit leaders, provides insights into the state of the workforce in such organizations. Key findings include:

More than half (54%) of nonprofit leaders reported that their employees experience regular burnout, and 24% said it happens occasionally.

81% of respondents said hiring freelancers positively impacted their organization's ability to adapt to new demands, unexpected events, and workload.

99% of respondents emphasized that incorrect hiring of a full-time employee could jeopardize the organization. Common damages include productivity decline (40%), reputation damage (36%), negative impact on morale (36%), and deviation from organizational goals (35%). Additionally, legal and regulatory risks (25%), wasted resources (22%), and loss of institutional knowledge (10%) were also noted.

31% of respondents said freelancers provided access to skills that were previously missing in their organization, 26% said freelancers enabled quicker response times, and 27% confirmed that freelancers are more cost-effective than full-time employees.

The most common roles for freelancers in nonprofits include website development and maintenance (18%), voiceover services (16%), artificial intelligence skills and services (16%), community management (15%), and program evaluation and impact assessment (15%).

Fiverr's nonprofit hub offers a meaningful address for finding resources, including: