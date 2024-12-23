Luxury watch prices are dropping: The annual fair is back

Black Friday is behind us, but the deals remain. This week, the traditional watch fair of the Gentleman chain opened. The fair, which will take place throughout December, offers significant discounts of up to 40% on a wide range of watches from leading international brands. Among the brands participating in the fair are ROBERTO CAVALLI, TED MARTIN, MASERATI, EMBOSS, KENNETH COLE, and others.

The revolution in the perception of fashion watches is clearly evident among the modern consumer, who is deeply influenced by social media and is seeking new ways to express their identity and personal style. "The Israeli consumer is looking for new ways to express themselves, and the new fashion watch brands provide exactly that. The watch has become an essential fashion accessory that allows the consumer to make a statement about themselves and their personal style," explains Tal Raz, one of the owners of the Gentleman chain. Watches (credit: PR)

The fair offers a wide range of watches at particularly attractive prices. For example, an AMALY'S watch will be sold for NIS 480 instead of NIS 799, an INGERSOLL watch for NIS 1,620 instead of NIS 2,699, and a ZINVO watch for NIS 957 instead of NIS 1,595. Additionally, you can find GANT watches for NIS 624 instead of NIS 1,040, CITIZEN watches for NIS 1,110 instead of NIS 1,850, and MASERATI watches for NIS 836 instead of NIS 1,393.

"We identified the growing need among the Israeli audience for unique and high-quality watch brands," adds Raz. "The fair allows the consumer to be exposed to a wide range of brands, try out different models, and receive professional advice in choosing the most suitable watch."

The fair will take place from December 1st to December 31st at all Gentleman chain stores and on the chain's website.