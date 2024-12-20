The hanukkiah that saves lives: From at-risk youth to healing Nova survivors

The social brand Youth of Light, which helps at-risk youth integrate into the job market and Israeli society, is now launching the "Light Hanukkiah" for 2025. This time, all proceeds will go toward Rishpon Healing Farm – Israel’s largest center for healing and growth from personal and collective trauma.

Since its establishment following the events of October 7th, Rishpon Healing Farm has assisted over 16,000 individuals, including party survivors, security forces, bereaved families, and medical teams suffering from secondary trauma. The farm, created in response to the national emergency, has so far operated primarily through donations and is now seeking to ensure its continued activity in 2025.

The Light Hanukkiah, sold for NIS 297, is a unique creation that combines an elongated wooden tray with delicate white ceramic candle holders. The Hanukkiah comes with candles for all eight days of the holiday and a distinguished shamash candle, which bears the inscription "Bring Light". Each Hanukkiah is packed in an elegant, durable cardboard box designed for long-term preservation.

Youth of Light Hanukkiah (credit: GIL AVIRAM)

Together to Banish the Darkness

The Light Hanukkiah initiative is now in its third year. Over the past two years, thousands of handmade Hanukkiahs have been sold as part of the project by Youth of Light – Israel's first social brand founded with the vision of creating social change and providing at-risk youth with hope for a better future. As part of the brand's activity, the youth participate in a leadership and business entrepreneurship program, where they create unique handmade products such as boutique candles, natural soaps, and ceramic pieces.

Ran Oren, founder and CEO of Youth of Light: "The past year has required all of us to change. At a time of great rupture and painful loss within Israeli society, we decided to pause, reorganize, and answer the call. For 20 years, we have established and nurtured a strong educational and therapeutic infrastructure, which allowed us to impact thousands of boys and girls in Israel and give them a real chance to become meaningful members of Israeli society. Without knowing it, this infrastructure served as the foundation for creating Rishpon Healing Farm – a center for trauma growth that provides supportive, safe, and multi-dimensional care, both in emergencies and daily life."

Dr. Ilana Kwartin, CEO of Rishpon Healing Farm: "More than a year has passed since the Shabbat that changed all of our lives, but the work of healing and rehabilitation ahead of us remains immense. All the data point to a worsening of the mental state of Israel's citizens, which intensifies as the war continues, and to an increase in the consumption of mental health medications. The state’s resources to address the needs of all those seeking mental health support are limited, which is why initiatives like the Healing Farm are a critical supplement to official institutions and an essential source of support for many populations in need of mental care."

The Hanukkiah can be purchased on the website.