From the screen to the skin: CeraVe enters the gaming world

When your kids spend hours in front of the computer, they might learn something new about skincare. The brand CeraVe, in collaboration with the Israeli startup ReachPlayers, is introducing an innovative initiative: Dedicated spaces within the popular games Minecraft and Roblox, aimed at educating teens on proper facial skincare.

"Maintaining a healthy skincare routine is essential for everyone, especially for teenagers whose lifestyle includes unique challenges," explains Dr. Algit Yeshurun, a dermatologist. "Irregular sleep, stress, and high-glycemic processed foods can harm the skin barrier, causing sensitivity, dryness, and exacerbating skin conditions such as acne, which affects approximately 85% of teens." CeraVe (credit: PR)

In the game, players will meet Dr. Ceramy, a virtual dermatologist, who will teach them about the causes of acne and ways to treat it. The game incorporates interactive elements where players "eliminate" skin-damaging factors and earn virtual items.

"Our goal with this unique campaign is to provide teens with the tools and knowledge they need for healthy skin in a fun and interactive way within the digital world," explains Guy Daneman, CEO of the Dermocosmetics Division at L'Oréal Israel. "We believe video games are not just entertainment but also an educational tool, offering us unprecedented potential to reach a young audience."

"The collaboration with CeraVe showcases extraordinary innovation in the world of digital and experiential marketing," says Michael Anav, CEO of ReachPlayers. "This is an opportunity to enhance the user experience and provide real value to players. The educational content will be embedded within the games, allowing the brand to reach its audience in a focused and measurable way."