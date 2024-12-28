Coffee with stars: Nespresso launches a collection with Michelin-starred chef

Dreaming of sipping coffee inspired by the world of a Michelin-starred chef? Discover the exciting collaboration between the international coffee brand Nespresso and chef Jean Imbert, one of the 50 most influential French people in the world according to Vanity Fair magazine, who succeeded chef Alain Ducasse as the head chef of the Plaza Athénée restaurant.

In this limited-edition winter collection, you can enjoy coffee blends and accessories inspired by Imbert’s experiences—a culinary expert in coffee—from his travels around the world, taking you on a magical and sensory journey.

The New Flavors

Double Espresso with the Charm of Latin America: An aromatic blend of Arabica and Robusta beans from Peru and Costa Rica, with notes of roasted grains.

Croissant Almond Flavor: A combination of almond and buttery puff pastry flavors, capturing the essence of Paris.

Peanut Snack and Roasted Sesame Blend: A culinary adventure around the world, inspired by Imbert’s travels.

Nespresso launches a collection with Michelin-ctarred chef Jean Imbert (credit: official site, PR) To complete the experience, the collection includes a unique edition of dark chocolate with caramelized hazelnuts and two types of cookies inspired by iconic destinations: chocolate chip cookies reminiscent of Manhattan’s bustling streets and lemon butter cookies capturing the historical charm of Edinburgh. As part of the collaboration, a limited-edition mug made from 90% recycled stainless steel in deep blue—the campaign’s signature color—and a barista glass for cocktails are also introduced.

Imbert, who earned his first Michelin star for his restaurant just nine weeks after its opening, is the winner of the 2012 Top Chef TV show. Alongside his friend Pharrell Williams, he created the To Share concept and served as the first chef of Christian Dior’s historic boutique, the legendary Venice Simplon-Orient-Express, the Martinez Hotel in Cannes, and the first Dorchester Collection hotel in the Middle East, among others.

Jean Imbert: “I am incredibly excited to have had the extraordinary opportunity to collaborate with Nespresso in creating refined and exclusive coffee blends. Together with the team, we have crafted masterpieces, and I am very proud of the result. The coffee embodies cherished memories from my travels and represents the spirit of Paris with its iconic almond croissant.”

Yafit Mantin, VP of Marketing at Nespresso: “The limited edition offers a unique experience for an indulgent coffee moment. As with every winter, we release a collection that complements the chilly weather with surprising and distinctive flavors. The collection offers coffee lovers a journey to other realms and an original, experiential adventure. It reflects Nespresso’s ongoing innovation—a coffee brand that continues to set trends and surprise every time anew.”