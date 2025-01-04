Hailo: The Tel Aviv unicorn company set to conquer Vegas

The Tel Aviv-based unicorn company Hailo, a leading manufacturer of AI processors for edge devices, will demonstrate for the first time at CES 2025, which will be held next month in Las Vegas, USA, new solutions that enable the operation of Generative AI on edge devices. Additionally, the company will showcase a wide range of cameras and edge computers that use Hailo processors to run AI applications in fields such as automotive, security, education, and more.

The exhibition marks a year in which Hailo saw growth in its customer base, partners, and developer community, a growing product offering, and the completion of a $120 million raise in the largest C round in the company’s history. The unicorn company Hailo (credit: PR)

Among other things, Hailo will publicly demonstrate for the first time the Hailo-10 AI accelerator, specifically designed to run large language models (LLMs) on edge devices. This accelerator has ushered in a new era in which users will be able to run Generative AI applications locally without needing to connect to the internet or subscribe to cloud services of this type.

Visitors to Hailo’s booth at the exhibition will be able to see the Hailo-15 vision processor, integrated into a variety of smart security cameras. The processor, with high processing power for its class in the industry, enables the use of AI capabilities to enhance image and video quality, perform advanced video analytics, and maintain efficiency in terms of cost and power consumption. Hailo will also showcase a Visual Language Model (VLM) running on the Hailo-15, allowing free-text search, transcription, and summarization of video content.

The first generation of the company’s processors, the Hailo-8 AI accelerator, is the most efficient in the world in terms of performance-to-cost and performance-to-power consumption ratios. The processing power of the Hailo-8 accelerators ranges from 13 tera-operations per second (TOPS) for products with low AI requirements, up to 200 TOPS for applications requiring the analysis and management of many video channels simultaneously. Hailo will showcase Hailo-8-based applications at CES, ranging from the low-cost, beloved Raspberry Pi computer for makers to video management systems supporting over 100 cameras.

Additionally, Hailo will demonstrate car systems equipped with chipsets from leading manufacturers that incorporate the Hailo-8 accelerator to run advanced AI applications that assist drivers (ADAS) and increase safety and comfort. Visitors to Hailo’s booth will be able to view innovative and advanced capabilities, such as the integration of a LiDAR sensor in a camera for pedestrian detection, bird’s eye view, and automatic parking, all designed for vehicles for mass use.

Oren Danon, CEO of Hailo: "Hailo provides breakthrough AI processors specifically designed to run deep learning applications on edge devices. With the beginning of the Generative AI era, our processors not only excel at advanced visual understanding and video enhancement but also redefine the possibilities for real-time AI innovation. We are excited to showcase a selection of advanced AI solutions developed by us on the global stage at CES."

Danon added: "Now, more than ever, Hailo is in a strategic position to provide the best AI processors in the world for edge devices across all industries. Our innovative technology has been adopted by thousands of engineers worldwide, our products are diverse and competitive, and our financial strength ensures that 2025 will be our biggest breakthrough year yet. CES 2025 is a wonderful opportunity for us and our partners to experience what this year will bring."

Hailo was founded in February 2017 by graduates of the Israeli Intelligence Corps’ elite technological unit. The company, which became a unicorn three years ago, announced in early April that it raised $120 million. To date, Hailo has raised a total of $340 million. Hailo has offices in the USA, Germany, Japan, Taiwan, China, South Korea, and a network of distributors across Asia, North America, South America, Australia, and Europe, and its products serve over 300 customers worldwide.

The company currently employs over 250 people in Tel Aviv and abroad and is recruiting more employees to support its accelerated growth. Hailo's processors are the result of rethinking traditional computing architectures and enable smart devices to perform sophisticated deep learning tasks such as real-time object recognition while minimizing power consumption, chip size, and cost. The processors are intended to be integrated into various types of smart machines and devices across sectors, including automotive, security, computing, Industry 4.0, and retail.

CES 2025 will take place in Las Vegas from January 7-11, 2025. Hailo will exhibit at Suite #29-106 in the Venetian Hotel and at the Israeli Pavilion in Booth #61701 in Hall G. To schedule a meeting with Hailo at CES 2025, click [here].