Tambour unveils the 2025 Color of the Year: Touch of Mint

Tambour, Israel’s leading paint and construction finishing company, announces its 2025 Color of the Year. Influenced by the challenging year behind us, this choice reflects a yearning for hope, stability, and a fresh start. The selected hue represents a connection to nature, growth, and vitality. It is an optimistic and calming color that blends seamlessly with a wide range of shades and suits all design styles.

Tambour’s 2025 Color of the Year is: 0927T Touch of Mint.

"In Johannes Itten's modern color theory (a Swiss painter and designer and an influential figure in the early Bauhaus movement), there are three primary colors—red, blue, and yellow—that form the foundation of the color world. However, in practice, green is often referred to as the 'fourth primary color' because it surrounds us and is integral to how we perceive our environment," explains Niva Yehiav Alon, Head of Design at Tambour.

Touch of Mint (credit: Market Blend)

Tsviya Orenstein Kacen, Marketing VP of the Tambour Group, elaborates on the choice for the 2025 Color of the Year: "After a tumultuous, painful year filled with doubt and uncertainty, we chose to return to basics—to the beginning, to the fundamentals. This means going back to the place where hope is planted and renewal is witnessed: the green of nature. As Israel’s paint company, we recognize our significant role in rebuilding, renewing, and creating a better future for everyone here in Israel.

The image that inspired us in selecting this year’s color was that of planting a seedling that would grow into a strong and resilient tree, deeply rooted in the soil here, with branches and canopy reaching skyward, symbolizing hope and renewal. Alongside the rejuvenation efforts in the south, we are witnessing a period of renewal in the north, and we all hope that in the coming year, Israel will be painted with colors of hope. The green we selected as the 2025 Color of the Year, Touch of Mint 0927T ("Touch of Green"), is a delicate and calming hue that brings a hint of nature into the home."

Niva Yehia Alon adds: "Similar to its presence in nature, green has increasingly become a 'neutral' tone in interior design and lifestyle aesthetics, replacing more urban gray tones. It is an ambassador of the wellbeing trend, with balancing and soothing qualities that suit every space in the home and every element—from walls to furniture and accessories. Green itself functions as an additional design material, making it compatible with all design styles, as if bringing the greenery of the outdoors into the home."