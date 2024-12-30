Ensure you received 100% original Klil: A new campaign

Klil, Israel's leading company in windows and aluminum systems, has launched a new campaign under the message "Ensure You Received 100% Original Klil." The purpose of the campaign is to raise public awareness about the presence of imitations in the market, labeled as "Klil Equivalent" or "Klil Compatible," and to ensure consumers receive the company's original, high-quality product.

Tzuri Daboosh, Chairman of Klil, stated that the idea for the campaign arose from complaints by customers who thought they had purchased Klil windows but actually received other products. According to him, there are significant differences between Klil's products and others, stemming from meticulous development and design, the quality of raw materials, and testing under extreme conditions. He emphasized the importance of purchasing original Klil products, which ensure noise insulation and long-lasting quality.

The campaign budget amounts to approximately NIS 1.5 million.

How to Ensure You Received an Original Klil Product

When drafting the contract: Demand that only original products from Klil be installed. Avoid phrases like "Klil or equivalent," which allow contractors to use non-Klil products.

Identification marks on profiles: Look for Klil's logo stamp on the profiles. Additionally, three stripes appear on the inner side of the profile as an identification mark.

Accessories and fittings: Ensure that the handles and accessories bear the Klil logo. Typically, the logo is engraved on the inner side of the accessory.

Authorized installer: Choose an authorized Klil aluminum installer who has undergone training and certification and holds a valid authorization certificate.

Warranty certificate: Make sure you receive an extended 7-year warranty certificate, ensuring the originality of the products and the quality of the installation.

By taking these steps, you can ensure that you receive an original Klil product, providing you with optimal quality and performance over time.