45 minutes from Israel: The luxurious resort that became an Israeli success story

When the sun sets over the shores of Limassol, it's easy to understand why the Cypriot city has become the favorite destination for Israelis. The Mediterranean air, the intoxicating fragrance, and the magical atmosphere create a sense of true paradise. Now, with the opening of City Of Dreams Mediterranean, the largest luxury complex of its kind in Europe, Limassol offers a whole new experience of luxurious vacationing.

The complex, which gained international attention after an Israeli guest won a sum of €778,750 (about NIS 3 million) at one of its recent events, is much more than just a luxury hotel. It is a total experience that combines everything a perfect vacation should offer.

Unprecedented luxury experience

The new complex, which gained international attention following the success of recent events, offers 500 hotel rooms and luxurious suites with breathtaking views of the Akrotiri salt lake or the manicured gardens and sparkling pools. The rooms, designed in a modern Mediterranean style, are equipped with high ceilings, large windows, and spacious balconies, incorporating natural materials such as wood, metal, and textiles in a way that creates a relaxing and luxurious atmosphere.

A world of entertainment and leisure

The complex boasts the largest pool area in Cyprus, including the Waverider - a unique surfing attraction, and an advanced adventure park. In addition, the complex also offers a tennis academy run by Marcos Baghdatis, a luxury spa, and an especially well-equipped kids' club.

Top-tier culinary experience

Eight unique chef restaurants operate in the complex, including the prestigious Anaïs, Prime Steakhouse with the largest whiskey list on the island, and Amber Dragon, offering a culinary journey through Asia. Additionally, the complex offers special holiday menus and unique chef events. Limassol (credit: Ziv Reinstein)

Sports events and tournaments

Alongside the variety of activities and attractions, the complex also hosts special tournaments on a monthly basis. One of them drew special attention this month, when an Israeli guest won an impressive prize of 778,750 euros (about 3 million shekels). Following the impressive success, the complex decided to hold similar tournaments regularly, with the next event scheduled for December 13-14. The enthusiastic reactions and the great interest the previous event generated led to the decision to make the tournaments a monthly tradition at the complex.

International-level entertainment

The entertainment program at the complex includes performances by international artists - in December, performances by Glykeria and Moroccan singer Saad Lamjarred are planned, and in January, singer Elissa will perform. Additionally, DJ events and parties take place throughout the year.

