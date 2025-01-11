Review: The portable battery that does almost everything – Eco Universal PowerPack

The variety of portable batteries on the market is vast, ranging from compact batteries to massive ones with enormous capacities. The Universal PowerPack by the Eco brand aims to provide an all-in-one solution, including a wall socket connection, wireless charging, and built-in cables for charging USB-C and Lightning devices.

Design: Eco Portable Battery – A Quirky Cube Packed with Features

The Eco charger has a cubic design, though not the most aesthetically pleasing, as it seems to prioritize functionality over appearance. While this doesn't significantly detract from its utility, it is noticeable. Weighing 267 grams, it is not lightweight for a pocket but manageable for a backpack. Eco Universal PowerPack (credit: Tzahi Hoffman)

I received the Universal PowerPack in black, made of plastic that feels slightly cheap. However, during the extended period I had it, it showed no signs of damage. It includes a small rubber strap for grip and an internal U.S. power connector that pops out for direct connection to a wall socket, eliminating the need to connect the battery to a charging head.

The package also includes an adapter compatible with Israeli (European) and British outlets, making it suitable for travel in various countries. The downside of the external adapters is that they don’t integrate seamlessly with the device and are easy to lose; I ended up charging it mostly via the internal USB-C connection. The battery’s charging capacity is 18 watts.

The charger comes with two compact built-in cables: USB-C and Lightning, allowing direct connection to a smartphone without needing a separate cable, unlike most portable batteries. Both connections support 20-watt charging, which isn't much, but sufficient for iPhones or Galaxy devices, most of which don’t support significantly faster charging (except certain Galaxy models supporting 45 watts).

For those who prefer wireless charging, the back of the charger features a wireless charging pad. This allows you to place the battery on a table with your smartphone on top for a more elegant charging experience, though not particularly fast at 15 watts. Eco Universal PowerPack (credit: Tzahi Hoffman)

Includes a Smartphone Stand

On the other side of the charger is a small drawer that, when pulled out, transforms into a stand for smartphone viewing. Unfortunately, due to the design, it’s not possible to charge a smartphone with a cable while using the stand (at least I couldn’t with the Galaxy S24 Ultra).

The battery capacity is 10,000mAh, sufficient to charge a smartphone almost two full times or more, depending on the device. Eco Universal PowerPack (credit: Tzahi Hoffman)

Price: NIS 350 (official importer: Barkom)

The Universal PowerPack by Eco is an all-in-one solution that makes it easy to carry a portable battery with a substantial 10,000mAh capacity. It includes built-in cables for smartphone charging, saving you from carrying extra cables, an internal connector for directly charging the battery from a wall socket, and a stand for watching movies on your smartphone. While it doesn't feature the most advanced charging technologies, it's a convenient product for those looking for a compact solution without extra accessories.

For more reviews, visit TheGadgetReviews.com.