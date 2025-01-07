Hailo's AI processors power vicon's NEXT security cameras

Tel Aviv-based unicorn Hailo, a leading developer of AI processors for edge devices, announced that its groundbreaking AI processors from the Hailo-15 family have been integrated into the new generation of Vicon Industries' modular NEXT security cameras. These processors are designed to integrate directly into smart cameras, providing unprecedented video processing and analysis capabilities. The NEXT cameras will debut at the CES 2025 conference next week (January 7–10) in Las Vegas. Vicon has already begun accepting orders for the cameras, with deliveries expected in the first quarter of 2025.

Vicon, a subsidiary of Cemtrex, develops and manufactures security solutions installed at physical sites and on cloud platforms. Its solutions protect businesses, schools, municipalities, hospitals, and cities. Serving some of the largest organizations and enterprises in the U.S. and globally, Vicon offers a wide range of security technologies, including AI-based video analytics and access control systems. Vicon's NEXT camera with Hailo's processor (credit: Hailo)

The NEXT cameras boast a series of new features, including:

Sharp, vibrant images in both day and night conditions.

Precise color rendition for enhanced monitoring of suspicious individuals and vehicles.

Intelligent object classification that distinguishes between people, vehicles, animals, and more, reducing false positives and enabling security teams to focus on real threats.

Real-time analytics to detect potential threats, such as unauthorized access to sensitive areas, loitering, and more.

The NEXT cameras also include powerful microphones with a 15-meter range and 360-degree speakers for audio communication and voice alerts. Additionally, they feature programmable visual signals to communicate threats, warnings, or other operational situations.

Vicon is among the first companies to bring Hailo-15 processors to market. These AI processors feature patented inference engines and advanced computer vision technology, enabling high-quality imaging and direct execution of complex deep-learning applications on the camera. The processors’ high AI processing capabilities deliver significantly reduced latency, minimized bandwidth usage, and enhanced reliability—all without relying on server-based processing.

Or Danon, CEO of Hailo, stated: "The groundbreaking Hailo-15 processors set a new standard for AI processing in edge devices. Their unprecedented computational power enables advanced video analytics, such as object detection, behavior analysis, and forensic searches, while enhancing video quality using AI to reduce noise in low-light conditions, improve color fidelity, and sharpen images. Processing all data directly on the device enhances data privacy and security by eliminating the need to send potentially identifiable information to the cloud. We are excited to collaborate with Vicon, one of the first manufacturers to adopt our new technology and unlock the full potential of edge AI processing."

Saagar Govil, CEO of Vicon Industries, added: "Our partnership with Hailo reaffirms our commitment to transforming the security industry. Integrating Hailo's AI technology into NEXT cameras provides customers with a proactive solution that not only identifies threats but also deters potential security risks. NEXT cameras are designed to address the complex security challenges of today and the future."

Hailo was founded in February 2017 by graduates of the elite technological unit of the Israeli Intelligence Corps. The company became a unicorn three years ago and announced a $120 million funding round in April. In total, Hailo has raised $340 million since its inception. Hailo has offices in the U.S., Germany, Japan, Taiwan, China, South Korea, and a distribution network across Asia, North America, South America, Australia, and Europe, serving more than 300 clients worldwide. The company employs over 250 people in Tel Aviv and abroad and is hiring additional staff to support its accelerated growth.

Hailo's processors, which represent a reimagining of traditional computing architecture, enable smart devices to perform sophisticated deep-learning tasks such as real-time object recognition while minimizing power consumption, size, and cost. The processors are designed to integrate into a wide range of smart machines and devices across industries, including automotive, security, computing, Industry 4.0, and retail.