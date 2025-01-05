Deals and new items for the home

A reclining armchair is considered one of the most indulgent items in a home, especially for watching TV, working on a computer, reading a book, or browsing on a mobile device. Today’s reclining TV armchairs combine comfort and luxury with design and technology.

For the new year, American Comfort introduces its 2025 collection of the advanced Platinum series recliners: Clark, Atlanta, Cleveland, and Sidney, with a launch promotion offering up to NIS 1,000 discount.

The Platinum series features the world's most comfortable and intelligent armchairs, integrating numerous mechanisms for personalized adjustment, offering unmatched comfort. These hybrid electric recliners with FULL POWER HYBRID (FBH) systems include:

Rechargeable 1800mAh battery, enabling use without a power connection—truly a hybrid recliner.

SMART SUPPORT system for lumbar adjustment, allowing customization of the lower back cushion volume with a button.

TOP UP system for personalized neck and head support, perfectly tailored for activities like reading, watching TV, or napping.

USB connectivity for charging mobile devices via USB cable.

A double-visco layer combined with pocket springs in the seat and footrest area for an ultra-comfortable sitting experience you won’t want to leave!

Pocket springs in the seat, paired with a thick visco layer for maximum support.

ZERO GRAVITY reclining position, which reduces gravitational force to create an equal weight distribution effect throughout the body, improving blood flow and ensuring optimal relaxation.

The recliners are available in fabric or premium full leather, both soft and exceptionally high-quality.

Advantages of adjustable recliners, emphasizing personalized support for all body areas:

Targeted focus on the lower back, neck, calves, etc.

Additional visco layers in the recliner for maximum comfort in the back and leg areas. Visco is an elastic polymer that adapts to the body’s posture (memory foam).

Top Up technology for neck area adjustments, offering perfect customization for various needs (e.g., reading, watching TV, or napping).

Smart Support technology for adjusting and inflating the recliner’s lower back area, providing ideal anatomical support for all users and closing gaps in the lumbar region.

Easy to operate, with USB integration for charging mobile devices while relaxing on the recliner.

Launch price: Starting at NIS 3,090 for the Atlanta recliner in fabric (after a NIS 1,000 discount). Available at American Comfort stores and on the website.

LG SIGNATURE (credit: PR) LG will launch the second generation of its LG SIGNATURE product line at CES 2025, held in Las Vegas from January 7–10. The new products will be showcased under the theme "Live Beyond" and will include extraordinary innovations combining advanced technology and sophisticated design, offering enhanced functionality, seamless connectivity, and a unique smart home experience.

The new product line builds on the minimalist features and superior performance of LG SIGNATURE, incorporating AI-powered capabilities and intuitive operation. The lineup includes:

LG SIGNATURE French Door refrigerator with a T-OLED door panel.

LG SIGNATURE Smart InstaView built-in microwave and dual oven with induction cooktop.

LG SIGNATURE dishwasher.

LG SIGNATURE washing machine and dryer.

LG SIGNATURE washer-dryer tower.

LG SIGNATURE (credit: PR) At CES 2025, the LG SIGNATURE zone will feature an "ideal lifestyle" space highlighting the new product line in settings such as the living room, laundry room, and kitchen. In collaboration with the luxurious Italian furniture brand Molteni&C, LG will integrate its advanced technological products with Molteni&C's luxury designs.

Visitors will also experience LG's ThinQ ON AI home hub in action, demonstrating the convenience and efficiency of AI-driven living.

Lyu Jae-cheol, president of LG's Home Appliance Solutions division, stated:"The second-generation LG SIGNATURE product line combines advanced technology with modern, elegant design to deliver a smarter and more luxurious living experience. By seamlessly integrating smart home, AI, and connectivity technologies, we continue to provide customer experiences that redefine reality."

Visitors to CES 2025 from January 7–10 can explore LG SIGNATURE's second-generation products at LG's booth (#15004, Las Vegas Convention Center).