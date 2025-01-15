Is NIS 1,490 worth clean air? We tested Shark's new air purifier

During the COVID-19 pandemic, air filters became a real hit. Everyone wanted to breathe cleaner, safer air at home, and these devices promised just that. But now, let’s admit it, COVID is somewhat behind us (knock on wood). So why would I even need an air purifier now?

Here’s the story: I recently moved to a new apartment in eastern Rishon Lezion. A new neighborhood—everything is shiny and beautiful—but there’s one small problem: Dust! It’s as if the entire neighborhood is one big construction site.

So, I decided to take matters into my own hands and test Shark’s new air purifier, the NeverChange HP303 model. Yes, you heard right, NeverChange. It sounded promising, so after a few weeks of experimenting, cohabitating, and a love-hate relationship with this device, I have some interesting insights to share.

Design and Functionality: A Blend of Technology and Elegance

Let’s start with the main selling point: The Shark NeverChange’s unique filter (the source of the name NeverChange) can last up to five years—assuming you use it at maximum speed for 12 hours a day in a 300-square-foot room. For anyone tired of constantly replacing filters, this is a refreshing change. Additionally, the purifier includes dedicated odor-neutralizing cartridges, giving your home not just clean air but also a fresh, pleasant ambiance.

Design-wise, the purifier isn’t particularly small, but its rounded shape allows it to fit into tight spaces. Standing at about 57 cm tall, it somewhat resembles an air fryer—perhaps a nod to its Ninja branding (under the British Shark-Ninja label). While not exactly a design masterpiece, it blends into home spaces without detracting from the overall aesthetic.

The purifier arrived in eco-friendly packaging that protected the internal components well. Setup was straightforward: I simply removed the HEPA filter from the base, unwrapped it, and reinserted it. The odor-neutralizing cartridge, resembling a canned food container, was easy to open and place in its designated slot atop the device.

If you’ve never encountered this technology before, here’s a 60-second primer: An air purifier cleans the air in a specific space by filtering harmful particles and contaminants. It works using a series of filters, each targeting different pollutants. Advanced devices, like those with HEPA filters, can capture extremely small particles such as dust, pollen, allergens, bacteria, and even smoke particles, thanks to their densely packed fibers.

The filtration process begins as the device draws air through a dedicated intake. The air first passes through primary filters, such as fine mesh, which remove larger debris like pet hair and larger particles. Next, the air reaches the central filter, where dense fibers and an activated carbon layer trap smaller particles and unpleasant odors, while neutralizing harmful gases. Clean air is then expelled back into the room, improving overall air quality.

The device comes with advanced technological features that enhance the user experience and ensure long-lasting clean air. Operating instructions are available via a downloadable QR code, which recommends using the automatic mode ("Auto Mode") to maintain air quality and maximize filter lifespan. In this mode, the fan speed adjusts automatically to the air quality—ramping up when pollution is detected and slowing down as conditions improve. Additionally, the device shuts off automatically if optimal air quality is maintained for five minutes, contributing to energy savings.

On the front of the device, there's a display that shows air quality data and features a color-changing LED ring: Blue indicates excellent air quality, orange signals moderate quality, and red warns of poor air quality. The top control panel allows manual fan speed adjustments, offers five speed settings (from quiet to maximum), and provides different displays detailing particle types in the air, such as dust, smoke, or microscopic allergens.

The purifier also includes advanced options like a timer for scheduled operation, adjustable lighting intensity, and a child lock for added safety in homes with young children. Fans of quiet environments will appreciate the ability to mute device sounds, making it convenient to use during noise-sensitive hours. We found this feature particularly useful.

The side filters, resembling those found in home air conditioners, act as a protective layer to prevent dirt and pet hair from quickly accumulating on the central HEPA filter, extending its life to five years. The central filter, equipped with an advanced carbon layer, captures 99.98% of airborne particles, making it an ideal solution for improving living conditions for those highly conscious of the air they breathe. The company claims it can fully purify and replace the air in a 130-square-meter space within an hour.

During Hanukkah, when the air was filled with the aromas of fried foods and candle wax fumes, I had the perfect opportunity to test the purifier’s real-world performance. I placed it in the busiest area of the home—the living room-kitchen space, roughly 50–60 square meters. Upon initial activation, the air quality measured at 87%, briefly dropped to 84%, and then climbed to 96%. It stabilized at 99%–100% after about an hour in automatic mode.

Notably, when we lit candles in the menorah and struck a match, the purifier immediately responded, switched to maximum mode, and quickly cleaned the smoke. The same happened when the candles burned out hours later and smoke dispersed throughout the house. Additionally, living in an area where a new neighborhood is under construction brings significant dust. Even a brief window opening allows dust to enter, and the purifier quickly detected this, increasing its cleaning power.

The purifier even responded to minor changes in air quality, such as cooking vapors. Every time I started cooking or baking, it automatically shifted to high-power mode to clean the air quickly and efficiently. This feature was both surprising and impressive, highlighting how well the purifier adapts to changing conditions.

At NIS 1,490, the Shark NeverChange isn’t the cheapest product in its category. It’s priced somewhere in the middle: Significantly cheaper than Dyson air purifiers, which exceed NIS 2,500, but more expensive than Xiaomi models, which sell for under NIS 1,000. Shark is considered a more reliable and premium brand—closer to Dyson than to low-cost Chinese manufacturers.

So, who is this device suitable for? Anyone who values quality of life and wants to breathe clean air. It’s particularly suitable for allergy sufferers or those living in areas with high pollution levels, such as major cities or environmentally challenged regions.

One of this model’s standout advantages is its five-year filter lifespan, thanks to the protective side filters. This doesn’t just save effort but also reduces long-term costs, making it a more economical choice over time.