"Shulchan Aruch": A Touch of Magic in Table Design

The “Shulchan Aruch” company specializes in unique and inspiring table designs, offering a wide range of high-quality products tailored to every style and occasion.

The company provides extensive and meticulously crafted collections of custom tablecloths, designed napkins, napkin rings, plate coasters, challah covers, and other luxurious accessories that elevate any table setting. With a focus on quality, creativity, and style, “Shulchan Aruch” offers perfect solutions for both private customers and businesses.

One of the company’s standout areas is the design of custom tablecloths. “We understand that every table is different, so we strive to offer precise solutions for every need,” explains the CEO, who has over a decade of experience in the field. Customers can choose from a wide variety of colors, patterns, and fabrics, customizing the dimensions and designs to their personal preferences.

In addition to serving private clients, “Shulchan Aruch” also specializes in branded and impressive gifts for corporate businesses and employee unions. These carefully selected products add value and leave a luxurious and unforgettable impression.

The company also offers wholesale options for various business clients, including restaurants, event production companies, and design shops.

The collections from “Shulchan Aruch” are updated according to the latest trends in the design world, offering a unique combination of functionality and luxury. Every item undergoes rigorous quality control and is designed for daily use or special occasions.

Many satisfied customers have already made “Shulchan Aruch” an integral part of their hosting experience, including me! I purchased a custom tablecloth for my mother’s birthday, and it quickly became a must-have item in her home. The quality and design are simply amazing; everyone asks my mom where the tablecloth is from and how much it costs.

I highly recommend the “Shulchan Aruch” website, which offers a wide variety of unique products to upgrade any table – from festive meals to everyday use.

For more information and orders you can go online (credit: Marvin_C)

Golbary Fashion House introduces a new collection of boutique perfumes, featuring five unique fragrances suitable for both day and evening.

The series includes:

AMBER & TONKA: A woody scent with notes of amber, tonka beans, and lemon.

MIMOSA & PATCHOULI: A refreshing floral-citrus scent combining mandarin, jasmine, and patchouli.

JASMINE & MUSK: A powerful feminine fragrance with lavender, orange blossom, and jasmine sambac.

BLACK PEPPER & NEROLI: A sophisticated unisex fragrance with black pepper and neroli.

ORANGE & ROSE: A floral-citrus scent with notes of bitter orange and Turkish rose.

Price: ₪149.90 (100 ml, EAU DE PARFUM).

Available at Golbary stores and online (credit: Nir Yaffe)

Beauty of Joseon’s Iconic Sunscreen Now in Israel

The iconic Relief Sun Aqua-Fresh sunscreen from Korean skincare brand Beauty of Joseon has arrived in Israel with an innovative and refreshing formula.

The new sunscreen, now available at Super-Pharm, contains next-generation chemical filters and is enriched with hydrating ingredients, including 30% rice water, vitamin B5 (panthenol), artichoke, oat, and camellia extracts.

The launch expands the brand's range, which debuted in Israel last May with the beloved Relief Sun cream. The original product, focused on providing hydration and nourishment, is ideal for dry skin and offers broad-spectrum sun protection.

The new lotion maintains the same protection level but features an even lighter, non-sticky texture that absorbs quickly and provides a cooling effect. With a transparent, non-greasy finish, it suits all skin types, especially oily, combination, or acne-prone skin. The matte finish makes it an excellent makeup base, recommended for daily use.

Available now at Super-Pharm stores and online:

Price: ₪76.90.

Special set: Two Aqua-Fresh sunscreens and a branded fan for ₪149.90.

Visit Super-Pharm Online (credit: PR)

Lierac Paris Launches Natural Massage Oil for Stretch Marks

For the first time in Israel, Lierac Paris introduces a natural massage oil from its iconic Phytolastil line, designed to prevent and treat stretch marks.

The oil nourishes, hydrates, and soothes the skin, improving its elasticity and alleviating dryness and itching, while giving the skin a radiant appearance.

Suitable for all skin types and pregnant women, the oil has clinically proven effectiveness. It contains 99% natural ingredients, including the Lierac-exclusive Lestil Complex (bisabolol + silanol) and botanical oils (avocado, almond, and macadamia).

Price: ₪219 for 100 ml.

Available at pharmacy chains, authorized beauticians, and the Lierac website (credit: PR abroad)

PUPA Launches the New Lash Extender Mascara

The PUPA! Lash Extender 3D Volume Extension Mascara provides dramatic volume, length, lift, and thickness, creating a 3D effect for your lashes.

The mascara features a unique blend of waxes, high pigment concentration, and a mix of castor oil and Senegalese mastic plant extract, delivering hydration, nourishment, flexibility, and long-lasting wear.

The silicone brush, designed with “stretching” technology, has a distinctive conical shape with thick and pointed bristles to capture every lash, from the shortest to the longest.

Price: ₪79.

Available exclusively at Super-Pharm online stores and Lilit Cosmetics website: (credit: courtesy of the brand)

Beautycare chain summarizes 2024 with a list of best-selling products

The low-cost Beautycare chain celebrates 2024 with 14 products that became favorites, sold in large quantities, and repeatedly went out of stock both in stores and online.

The leading products include items from the makeup, hair, and skincare departments:

Makeup: Lip tint, clear mascara for shaping eyebrows and lashes, multi-use blush stick, black waterproof dip liner, and HD makeup sponge.

Hair: Pastel-colored hair clips, detangling brush, and XL hair ties.

Skincare: Eye serum from the Dermoor series, facial sheet mask, high-quality nail file, black tweezers, blackhead removal stickers, and pre-waxed strips.

With over 30 years of experience, the chain aims to make high-quality beauty products accessible at fair prices.With 30 branches nationwide, an online store, and a unique customer club, Beautycare continues to lead the low-cost beauty and skincare market.

Chains like Beautycare are a true blessing for consumers, offering a wide variety of high-quality products at particularly accessible prices that only they can provide.

For purchases and details: at the website or by phone at 0747-185-185. (credit: PR)

The luxury lingerie brand JACK KUBA launches the Soft Panty Collection

JACK KUBA introduces a collection of panties that provide a "second skin" feeling with soft, flexible, and breathable fabric. The collection includes various cuts and colors, as well as long panties to prevent chafing, all designed without seams for maximum comfort.

Prices: Starting at ₪127 (or 2 for ₪199). Long panties for preventing chafing – ₪169.Available in JACK KUBA stores and on their website (credit: PR)

The international brand INTUITION launches a disposable razor with built-in solid soap

INTUITION introduces a disposable razor featuring built-in solid soap for a smooth and radiant shaving experience without the need for shaving foam. The razor includes four flexible blades, soap enriched with aloe vera for soft skin, and a design tailored to body curves. Ideal for travel and first-time shaving.

Price: ₪36.90 for a pack of two razors + travel case.Available in drugstores and supermarkets. (credit: PR)

Innovative Israeli patent to enhance restroom experience: BUBL

The Israeli company BUBL presents a groundbreaking technological patent designed to improve the experience of using private and public restrooms while maintaining maximum hygiene and comfort.

The product, an ecological powder in recycled kraft paper packaging, addresses common issues such as water splashes, embarrassing noises, and unpleasant odors, all while being environmentally friendly.

How it works: The powder is poured into the toilet water just before use. Upon contact with water, it creates a thick foam layer that covers the surface, clings to the toilet bowl walls, disinfects, neutralizes bacteria, and muffles noises. After flushing, the foam washes away easily, leaving the toilet clean, fragrant, and contributing to pipe cleaning.

Main benefits:

Neutralizes bacteria and emits a pleasant fragrance.

Masks embarrassing noises during use.

Prevents unwanted water splashes.

Made from biodegradable materials and certified by international standards.

Developed by Oren Azouri, an experienced entrepreneur, and his daughter Loren Azouri, a communication expert, the product has received support from the Israeli Innovation Authority and guidance from WECCELERATE, a company that assists startups from concept to market launch.

According to Loren Azouri: "Our product has already sold over 150,000 units and received rave reviews. Our vision is to see BUBL alongside every toilet paper roll in restrooms worldwide."

BUBL is available in lavender, sweet orange, and jasmine scents and is sold in packs of 10, 30, 50, or 100 sachets.Price: Starting at ₪34.90 per pack.

Available on the company’s website (credit: Ziv Zimberg)

Dermalogica launches MELANOPRO Peel System for pigmentation treatment and skin texture improvement

Dermalogica, a world-renowned company for innovative and clinically-based cosmetic products, introduces the MELANOPRO Peel System – a cutting-edge clinical treatment for reducing pigmentation spots and improving skin texture in just six weeks.

The treatment is suitable for sun spots, melasma (pregnancy spots), and post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation and is compatible with all skin tones and types.

The treatment includes two stages:

Clinical stage at the clinic: The patient undergoes a thorough diagnosis by a dermatherapist or aesthetic doctor. A powerful peel mask is then applied, initiating the treatment process. The mask remains on the skin for 2–7 hours, depending on the practitioner’s decision and individual skin needs.

At-home stage: The patient continues the treatment at home using a renewal and brightening cream and a soothing hydration spray. The treatment is performed daily for six weeks, alongside a physical sunscreen.

Advantages:

Suitable for all types of pigmentation: sun spots, melasma, and post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation.

Painless and requires no downtime.

Delivers visible results with smoother, more even-toned skin.

Can be combined with additional aesthetic treatments, such as laser or IPL.

The treatment is suitable for women and men of all skin types, tones, and ages, offering a quality solution for those suffering from pigmentation, aiming to improve their skin appearance and achieve a uniform and radiant tone.

Price: ₪1,500–₪1,800 per treatment.