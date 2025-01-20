6 items we loved this week

1. Sunglasses by Caroline Abram

What? Inspired by iconic '60s fashion, the French designer continues to deliver timeless frames for women. We especially loved these oversized, rounded sunglasses in playful, warm colors—perfect for a "distance day" or adding a chic touch to any look.

How much? NIS 2,090.

Where? Select optical stores.

Lace Bra by Calvin Klein (credit: Courtesy factory 54)

2. Lace Bra by Calvin Klein

What? Fashion-savvy individuals know that feeling your best starts with well-fitted lingerie. This Calvin Klein lace bra, in sexy black, features lightly padded cups and a hook-and-eye closure. It's discreet enough to wear under clothes but stylish enough to show off under semi-sheer tops.

How much? NIS 369.

Where? FACTORY 54 stores and website.

Knit Dress by COS (credit: PR) 3. Knit Dress by COS

What? The beloved brand's sale has begun, offering up to 50% off on various pieces. Our pick: a long-sleeved knit dress, cozy and chic, perfect with knee-high boots and a crossbody bag.

How much? NIS 247.50 (down from NIS 495).

Where? COS flagship store in TLV Mall.

Perfume by Courrèges (credit: courtesy of the brand) 4. Perfume by Courrèges

What? The latest fragrance from the Hyper Courrèges series, crafted by Nicolas di Felice, the artistic director of the luxury fashion house. A delicate botanical scent based on iris root stems, blending masculine and feminine notes with a powdery hint of violet leaves.

How much? NIS 830 for 100 ml.

Where? Select Hamashbir Lazarchan department stores and online.

Pigment Lipstick by YSL (credit: PR abroad) 5. Pigment Lipstick by YSL

What? A lipstick with intense pigment that combines nourishing hydration with a hint of color in neutral shades, offering instant radiance. Its elegant packaging matches Yves Saint Laurent's beauty standards. The improved formula is enriched with fig extract and six oils, suitable for any occasion—from everyday wear to special evenings.

How much? NIS 169 for 3.2g.

Where? Super-Pharm, Hamashbir Lazarchan, April, and select perfumeries.

Olive Green Set by SAISEI (credit: SHAI FRANCO) 6. Olive Green Set by SAISEI

What? Made from rich, seamless fabric with flexible organic cotton, this set is part of the Luxe Mélange collection by the rising lifestyle brand. It features a lightweight top with a round neckline, a body-hugging fit, and trendy thumb holes. The high-waisted leggings come with a wide waistband that sculpts and flatters.

How much? Top: NIS 350, Leggings: NIS 395.

Where? At the pop-up in Ramat Aviv Mall (until the end of January) and online.