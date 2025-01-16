Is your water bill increasing? Here’s how to save at home

Israeli households face a new economic challenge: starting in 2025, water tariffs are set to increase by 3.4%. For a family currently paying an average of NIS 500 per month for water, this means an additional expense of hundreds of shekels annually. The good news is that there are technologies reshaping the rules of water conservation.

"Let’s start in the kitchen, where the biggest water-saving revolution is happening," explains Sharon Rahamim, VP of Trade and Sales at Beko Israel. "While a standard dishwasher uses 9.5 liters of water per cycle, Beko’s new SaveWater dishwasher uses only 6.9 liters. How does it work? The dishwasher saves the final rinse water from each cycle and reuses it at the start of the next cycle. The savings of 2.6 liters per cycle add up significantly—for a family that runs the dishwasher once a day, this translates to saving about 950 liters of water annually. In other words, hundreds of shekels stay in your pocket. This innovative technology, integrated into dishwashers, washing machines, and dryers, offers an advanced solution to help you cope with the anticipated water price hike."

He adds, "The laundry room is also undergoing a water-saving revolution. A new innovation offers a unique integrated solution combining a washing machine and a dryer. When the dryer is placed next to or on top of the washing machine, it forms a smart system that collects water condensed during the drying process and uses it in the next washing cycle. This is an excellent example of circular thinking that saves not only water but also energy."

Up to 30% Reduction in Consumption

This innovative technology joins a range of smart solutions already present in household appliances, such as sensors that adjust the exact water amount needed for the laundry load and eco programs that ensure perfect results with minimal resource use. The combination of all these technologies can lead to up to a 30% reduction in household water consumption.

To maximize savings with these new appliances, it’s important to follow a few golden rules: only run the dishwasher and washing machine when they are full, choose eco programs, and ensure proper maintenance of the appliances. Regular maintenance of filters and seals ensures that the innovative technologies operate at maximum efficiency.

In conclusion, the anticipated rise in water prices doesn’t have to strain your family budget. With new technologies and revolutionary systems, you can not only offset the price increase but even significantly reduce your monthly water expenses. Investing in smart appliances today will save you thousands of shekels in the long term while also contributing to the preservation of our valuable water resources.