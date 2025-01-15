The new device that protects hair from heat damage during drying, straightening, and curling

The brand Babyliss introduces the Air Wand, a device that integrates three essential functions into a single product. Priced at NIS 699 (imported by Brimag), the device aims to replace the need for multiple separate hair styling tools, offering professional performance while maintaining hair health.

The first feature that stands out is the device's lightweight design—only 380 grams. Combined with an extra-long 2.5-meter cable, it allows for comfortable and prolonged use without causing hand fatigue. Its advanced heat control system provides four heat levels and three airflow settings, enabling precise adjustments for any hair type and desired styling.

In terms of performance, the device is particularly impressive in drying hair. With an airflow speed of 123 km/h, it dries even thick hair surprisingly quickly. The Anti-frizz Technology, which combines positive and negative ions, significantly reduces frizz, leaving hair smooth and shiny.

However, there are some points to consider. While the straightening attachment delivers good results, it doesn’t achieve the same level of straightness as a standard flat iron. Additionally, the initial adjustment period for using the device may be challenging, especially due to the hot airflow during styling. BABYLISS AIR WAND (credit: PR)

Using the device is relatively simple and intuitive. Start by initially drying wet hair, select the appropriate attachment for the desired hairstyle, and adjust the heat and airflow settings accordingly. The built-in Ultra-care mode automatically regulates heat, ensuring maximum protection against heat damage.

The best results are achieved with the brush attachment, which adds impressive volume and a professional look. Hair remains soft, shiny, and easy to style throughout the day. The device excels particularly in reducing frizz, making it ideal for those with curly or frizz-prone hair.

The Air Wand is especially suitable for frequent travelers seeking a versatile solution or anyone looking to replace multiple styling devices with one smart tool.

In conclusion, despite its relatively high price, the Air Wand offers significant value to users seeking a high-quality, multi-functional device. It’s particularly suited for those who appreciate technological innovation and are looking for an efficient and convenient solution for daily hair styling.