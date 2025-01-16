New on the shelf: The complete shopping guide for winter 2025

Afrodita presents an extensive winter collection of loungewear and pajamas, combining comfort and style. The collection includes pajamas made from cotton, viscose, and plaid flannel fabrics, sweat suits made from moisture-wicking fabric, and flattering velvet tracksuits in a trendy look. We especially loved the refreshed collection from the TE.HA.BAD brand, offering pajamas and nightgowns made from interlock fabrics, as well as buttoned pajamas in a masculine style made from viscose and satin – so retro. To complete the look, the chain offers matching velvet robes and furry slippers, which are also suitable for stepping out of the house.

Price: Pajamas: NIS 199-319; Loungewear Sets: NIS 329-369

JACK KUBA (credit: PR abroad)

JACK KUBA brand launches a new Soft underwear collection, boasting exceptional comfort and seamless design. The collection includes a variety of cuts, from bikinis to thongs and high-waisted styles, in a range of colors – red, blue, black, as well as snake and leopard prints. A special strength point is the series of long underwear to prevent chafing, offering an elegant solution to a common problem for those whose thighs rub together. The soft, breathable fabric is barely noticeable, and the smooth look allows for wear under all types of clothing, even the tightest.

Price: Starting at NIS 127 (or 2 for NIS 199); Anti-Chafing Underwear – NIS 169

PANDORA (credit: PR abroad)

Pandora introduces personal engraving service on the brand's jewelry for the first time in Israel. Initially offered at the flagship stores in Mamilla Jerusalem and Big Glilot, the service offers various engraving options on charms, pendants, bracelets, and rings. Each customer can choose from a menu that includes eight font styles and 37 symbols, with the option to combine them. The engraving process is quick – between 30 and 60 seconds – and is done on-site. The engravings are delicate, and the result is professional and precise, allowing anyone to leave with a piece of jewelry that features a personal statement.

Price: Starting at NIS 139

Coconut Love (credit: PR)

Coconut Love, the jewelry brand by Eti Kobo, launches a new winter collection starring model Mai Tagar. The collection combines white pearls with romantic motifs of flowers and hearts, meticulously hand-crafted to convey elegance and nobility. The versatile designs are suitable for both everyday wear and events, with an emphasis on a balanced blend of simplicity and uniqueness. One of the collection's strengths is that many of the pieces will remain relevant for years, as pearls never go out of style. Because of this, even if the price seems high, it's an investment that will pay off when you take it out of your jewelry box in a decade. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Price: NIS 480-980

Franco Bane (credit: Shalev Ariel)

Franco Bane recently launched a men's winter shoe collection for 2025 that combines classic design with advanced comfort technology. The collection includes three main lines: Sport-elegant shoes – loafers and sneakers, Oxford shoes for grooms in three colors (black, brown, and walnut), and Chelsea boots with flexible straps or zippers. The impressive innovation is the unique hybrid insole, combining arch support, shock-absorbing cushioning, and diamond-shaped air pockets. The result is a shoe that remains comfortable even after long hours of standing and walking, with excellent foot support. Another advantage is the ability to replace the insole if needed, allowing for a personalized fit.

Price: NIS 250-460

Vardinon (credit: Shelley Levi)

Vardinon celebrates the new Disney movies with a children's bedding series designed with "Moana" and "The Lion King." The bedding, available in single size only, is printed with a unique technology that keeps the colors vibrant over time, and is made of 100% cotton. The new sets join the brand's variety of themed bedding with beloved characters such as Stitch and Marvel heroes. It’s a shame the brand doesn't offer the collection in double sizes – many adults would love to curl up with their favorite characters. In the meantime, for the launch, the price is especially attractive for single beds.

Price: NIS 169.90 (instead of NIS 429.90)

ARGANIA (credit: Tamuz)

The ARGANIA brand offers a pair of complementary products for post-shower hair care: A professional hair towel and a dedicated detangling brush. The towel has a smart design with an elastic band that allows for quick and convenient drying, while the heat-resistant brush is suitable for use on both wet and dry hair. A good pair of products that do their job well: The towel is comfortable to use and absorbs water well, though nothing we've seen before, and the brush excels in comfortable grip and gentle detangling that doesn’t damage the hair.

Price: Towel – NIS 59.90; Brush – NIS 54.90