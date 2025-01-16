You won't believe how much you'll pay for parking in Tel Aviv starting in February

Starting from February 1, 2025, there will be a change in the parking system in Tel Aviv. The Tel Aviv municipality is updating the blue-and-white parking system and its municipal parking lots in order to improve accessibility in the city and as part of its vision to create a variety of alternative transportation options to private cars.

What does the update include and what should Tel Aviv residents do?

• First, you need to check in which parking area you live and make sure you have the appropriate permit - every resident is entitled to receive two free parking permits for the area in which they live.

• The city will be divided into 9 parking zones. On January 20, 2025, a new parking zone map will be submitted for city council approval, which will update the existing map and maintain a proper balance between transportation policy and public comments.

• When parking in other areas of the city, you will get the first two hours for free - but only if you use the parking app.

For the remaining parking hours, you will pay 30% less than non-residents:

o In the city center: NIS 8.68 instead of NIS 12.4 per hour

o Outside the center: NIS 4.9 instead of NIS 7 per hour

o In the Achuzat Hof parking lots, you will continue to enjoy a 75% discount with a parking permit.

Another important change: The hours in which you need to pay for blue-and-white parking will start at 8:00 AM (instead of 9:00 AM), and paid parking on Fridays and holiday eves will end at 5:00 PM (instead of 1:00 PM). Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now Cars parked in Tel Aviv (credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)

How does Pango help you deal with the changes?

To help you deal with the new changes and avoid unnecessary payments or fines, Pango offers a variety of smart solutions:

• The "Zazti" service automatically stops parking payment when the car moves from its parking spot.

• The "Haniti" service reminds you to activate blue-and-white parking and prevents you from getting a ticket (Android only).

• In case of receiving a ticket by mistake (e.g., activating parking in the wrong area), Pango covers one ticket per year as part of the Smart plan.

Additional benefits to help you save:

• Pango Cash: Earn credit for fuel, public transport, car wash, and electric charging. This credit can be used for blue-and-white parking.

• Discounted car wash at around 200 stations nationwide.

• PangoLad: All blue-and-white parking is free on your birthday.

• Waiver of activation fees at parking lots, for fueling, and electric charging.

All these services and benefits are available in the Smart plan for only NIS 13.9 per month (per vehicle on the account), including the first month free. At Pango, we will continue to develop solutions to help you cope with the changing parking challenges.

In collaboration with Pango.