An exceptional check-in experience: Reception inside a food truck

We are accustomed to checking in within a polished hall accompanied by elevator music, but why not immediately connect us to nature, starting from the key handover process? At Lotan Desert Travelers Hotel, they took the concept of "reception" and transformed it into a creative and extraordinary experience, with a reception located inside a food truck.

"The decision to open a reception inside a food truck stems from our desire to create a special and experiential environment that not only welcomes guests but also leaves a lasting impression," shares Bathen Yeshua, CEO of the Travelers Hotels chain. "From the very beginning, we wanted to offer our guests not just a place to stay but a hospitality experience unlike anything they've encountered before. Our goal was to avoid a classic reception structure and give the hotel a distinctive character. We always strive to express our authenticity, uniqueness, and innovation. Every guest has the opportunity to experience a check-in style they won't find anywhere else—in a food truck that feels like an integral part of the environment, with a design that connects to nature," she explains.

Today, hotels in Israel and worldwide are seeking ways to differentiate themselves in a competitive market by offering unique guest experiences. The reception desk is the hotel's first impression, serving not only as an operational function but also as a key element of its branding. A unique reception, featuring innovative design or an extraordinary check-in experience, enables guests to feel they are entering a special place where the focus is on creating memorable moments. Beyond aesthetics, the reception can convey the hotel's values and concept—such as creativity, comfort, or flexibility—and transform the arrival process into something exciting and unforgettable. It's a vital step that demonstrates the hotel's alignment with modern design trends and its understanding of the need to provide a personalized and inspiring experience.

"We wanted to create a space that blends with the surroundings, is accessible and inviting, while also projecting innovation and uniqueness. The food truck not only provides a functional solution but also sets us apart from other hotels by offering a dynamic and interactive hospitality experience. Beyond that, the food truck can adapt to different locations around the hotel or urban environments, giving guests a sense of freedom and flexibility—exactly the essence of our hotel. There's even some debate about its name—whether to call it a 'Reception-Truck' or something else. Members of the kibbutz are an integral part of the experience here and amusingly call it the 'Truck-In.' We've also received a lot of positive feedback from our guests, and it seems the food truck reception has become one of the hotel’s highlights. It brings us great joy to innovate and create extraordinary experiences for our guests," she concludes.