Hamilton Group announces: The eufy brand by ANKER enters the robotic vacuum cleaner market

Hamilton Group, the official distributor of the ANKER brand in Israel, announces its entry into the robotic vacuum cleaner market with the eufy brand by ANKER and establishes its position in the premium segment of the category with the launch of three innovative and advanced robotic vacuum mops from the eufy brand, which specializes in smart products in the fields of security and home cleaning.

The models that ANKER is introducing to the world of robotic vacuum cleaners come in three different types, catering to various Israeli consumers, all benefiting from the EufyHome app, which provides full control for operating the vacuum with various features such as: selecting a room for cleaning, setting up no-entry zones, real-time cleaning map, and even scheduling the next cleaning. Additionally, after 10 hours of cleaning, the app reminds you to empty the dustbin.

Aviram Shaashoua, Manager of ANKER Israel Operations at Hamilton Group: "The robotic vacuum mop market is thriving, showcasing advanced and innovative technologies. Now, the ANKER brand, known for the uncompromising quality of its products, is entering the premium segment of the category with the eufy sub-brand, launching three new models in Israel, positioning them at the top of the segment and representing the latest innovation in the market."

Super Premium Category: eufy S1 Pro Robotic Vacuum Mop by ANKER

The eufy S1 Pro robotic vacuum mop by ANKER is positioned in the super-premium segment of robotic vacuum mops and presents advanced technologies and a unique design. Its docking station is compact, smart, and elegantly designed, integrating various features, including sanitizing the clean water in the docking station, automatic addition of cleaning solution, automatic dust and dirt disposal into the dustbag, automatic soaking of the mop roller in sanitized water and cleaning solution for efficient dirt removal, automatic filling of the internal water tank with sanitized water and cleaning solution, heated drying of the mop roller after self-cleaning to prevent unpleasant odors and bacteria growth, automatic disposal of dirty water into the dirty water tank in the docking station, intuitive touch interface for control and quick cleaning operations (in addition to full control via the app), antibacterial dustbag, and fast charging to reduce waiting time for vacuum-mop charging.

Hamilton Group provides a 24-month warranty on the eufy S1 Pro robotic vacuum mop. Price: NIS 5690. Available at Hamilton’s website and authorized retailers.

The innovative S1 Pro features unique and advanced features such as:

A hidden laser sensor allowing it to enter under furniture and beds as low as 10 cm, scanning and detecting obstacles up to 12 meters away.

A smart algorithm for thorough cleaning along panels and wall edges, corridors, and stairs.

Automatic carpet detection and automatic lifting of the mop roller by 12 mm to avoid wetting.

A powerful suction system that effortlessly sucks up dust, dirt, pet hair, and crumbs.

A revolutionary AI object recognition algorithm with millimeter-level precision, enabling the vacuum mop to detect any object or item larger than 2.54 cm².

Full control via an advanced and intuitive app to adjust the cleaning schedule, repeat the cleaning cycle, lock security features, restrict and block areas and rooms, and store up to 5 floor maps for each level of the house or office.

ANKER's eufy C20 (credit: ANKER) Premium Category: eufy X10 Pro Omni Robotic Vacuum Mop by ANKER

The eufy X10 Pro Omni robotic vacuum mop by ANKER is positioned in the premium segment of robotic vacuum mops and features a powerful suction system for dust, dirt, pet hair, and carpets. A unique system allows the vacuum to detect about 100 types of common household objects, including wires, slippers, and furniture as low as 21 mm, and with the LED light, it can reach dark areas.

The X10 Pro has a docking station with automatic drying that, after finishing the home cleaning, cleans the mop pads at 45 degrees and dries them to prevent bacteria buildup and unpleasant odors. The automatic scrubbing system detects tougher stains and adjusts the brush pressure and features an automatic hair-cutting system to prevent tangles in the brushes—ideal for pet owners. The dual mop pads easily clean and remove tough stains from floors. The smart robotic vacuum mop detects carpets and automatically lifts the mop pads by 12 mm to avoid wetting the carpet.

Hamilton Group provides a 24-month warranty on the eufy X10 Pro robotic vacuum mop. Price: NIS 3990. Available at Hamilton’s website and authorized retailers.

Standard Category: eufy C20 Robotic Vacuum Mop by ANKER

The eufy C20 robotic vacuum mop by ANKER is a high-quality and advanced vacuum, benefiting from the high and unique standards of the eufy and ANKER brands. The vacuum has a docking station that, after completing the home cleaning, empties the dustbin and washes and dries the mop pads with room-temperature air. The clean water tank has a 2.5-liter capacity, sufficient for cleaning up to 160 m², and the battery lasts up to 180 minutes of use. The cleaning pads rotate at a speed of 180 rotations per minute and easily remove dirt and tough stains from the floors, while a smart algorithm allows for thorough cleaning along panels and wall edges, corridors, and stairs. The eufy C20 detects carpets automatically and lifts the mop pads by 10 mm to avoid wetting and prevent secondary contamination on the carpet.

The powerful suction system effortlessly collects dust, dirt, pet hair, and crumbs, leaving carpets and floors exceptionally clean. Laser navigation and mapping technology create efficient cleaning paths across the home or office, while another technology reverses the main brush to release hair wrapped around it. The eufy C20 provides audible notifications about the vacuum’s status and errors.

Hamilton Group provides a 24-month warranty on the eufy S1 Pro robotic vacuum mop. Price: NIS 2999. Available at Hamilton’s website and authorized retailers.