The next generation: Yale launches the Linus L2 smart lock

Yale introduces the new generation of the Linus™ L2 smart lock, which provides an advanced solution for unlocking and locking doors without a key. The new generation is equipped with an improved motor, a removable rechargeable battery, and an internal internet bridge (built-in Wi-Fi), allowing for simple self-installation on cylinders with an internal button, without the need for drilling or structural changes to the door.

Avi Kimhazi, CEO of Assa Abloy Israel, addressed the product launch and said: "We are happy to present the Linus™ L2 smart lock in Israel, which is suitable for most entrance doors in Israel and can be easily installed on the existing cylinder."

Key features of the Linus™ L2:

Diverse opening options: The door can be opened using a fingerprint, keypad, app, or proximity reader. The lock automatically locks the door after it is closed.

Remote control and access management: Through the Yale Home app and DoorSense™ technology, you can view the door's status in real-time, review an event log, and grant permanent or temporary access permissions to users – from anywhere in the world.

Removable rechargeable battery: The battery allows for simple charging without the need for external cables to the door.

Sabbath mode compatibility: Includes a manual mode, approved by the Tzomet Institute, that allows for manual unlocking of the lock using a key.

Integration with smart systems: The lock can be connected to other Yale products, smart home systems, voice assistants, and domestic sharing platforms for efficient door management and access control.

Availability and Price

The lock is available in two colors: silver and black. The recommended retail price for the base package, which includes the Linus™ L2 lock, Yale DOT proximity reader, and rechargeable battery, is NIS 1,100 (including VAT, excluding installation).