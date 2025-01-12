The renewed Alony showroom: An exhibition in an optimistic spirit

The Alony company is unveiling the "Sunrise" exhibition, the result of a collaboration between leading architects and design graduates from Studio 6b. This creative journey aims to inspire hope and bring forth both personal and collective renewal, akin to the light that breaks at the start of each day.

The "Sunrise" exhibition reflects the human momentum of renewal and hope, contextualized by the past year. Three months ago, at Alony's initiative, nine leading architects – including Raz Melamed, Dorit Sela, Nitzan Horowitz, Amir Navon, Orly De Lio, Ella Morgan, Tuvia Panfil, Keren Meir, and Maayan Dori – accompanied by curator Michal Hasson Glazer, teamed up with design graduates from Studio 6b for a journey between the physical and spiritual worlds. They created installations, decorative sculptures, and declarative pieces that give the vision of sunrise a tangible form.

The exhibition, opening to the public during Hanukkah at Alony's new showroom in Bnei Brak, presents sunrise as a multi-layered metaphor. It represents not only the natural transition from darkness to light but also a profound inner process of growth and renewal. Through interactive installations and complex creations, the designers explore the human capacity to rise from pain. The exhibition offers a multidimensional view of hope as both a personal experience and a collective expression of resilience.

The ''Sunrise'' exhibition - ''Just One More Second'' by Aya Krivda and Maayan Dori (credit: BOAZ LAVI) The ''Sunrise'' exhibition - ''Phoenix'' by Rina Koral and Ella Morgan (credit: BOAZ LAVI)

Exhibits Highlight

Mind the Gap (Ila Filmos and Amir Navon): This installation represents a sukkah, gaining additional significance from the events of October 7, at the end of the holiday. Some sukkot remain dismantled, waiting for their owners to return and pack them, as if time has frozen. The installation changes its appearance depending on the viewer's perspective. It consists of vertical and horizontal plumbing pipes, symbolizing the beginning of rebuilding, fundamental change, and the unseen.

Mirror Mirror (Rotem Levi and Orly De Lio): The experience begins with a floating bridge, where soft clouds envelop the first steps, inviting visitors to slow down and savor the moment. At the end of the path awaits a golden capsule – an intimate space inviting viewers to choose to see the light through dichroic glass that reflects shifting colors and lighting that emits a gentle glow.

Phoenix (Rina Koral and Ella Morgan): The phoenix is a mythical bird that, once every thousand years, cyclically builds a nest and burns itself. From the ashes, it rises and rebuilds. The impressive 3.5-meter-high phoenix installation symbolizes people who experience loss and pain, only to rise anew, spreading wings of faith and hope. The mosaic depicts how the sun rises from darkness and faith emerges from pain. A 220 cm feather, divided into 26 parts (26 in gematria representing the Tetragrammaton), symbolizes the phoenix’s resurrection and the awakening of the human spirit.

Just One More Second (Aya Krivda and Maayan Dori): The installation consists of two parts, each with a stage connected to an LED strip that moves in a circular motion in opposite directions. When the strip completes a cycle, it changes direction, and the process repeats. The central idea is to simulate the excitement derived from witnessing a process unfold while emphasizing a clear cycle with a beginning and an end. The second part includes abstract objects placed in the space with varying levels of opacity, creating light effects that include transmission, blocking, and reflection. The goal is to spotlight the sunrise experience, inviting viewers to pause, observe time, and ensure sunrises are not missed. The ''Sunrise'' exhibition - ''Mirror Mirror'' by Rotem Levi and Orly De Lio (credit: BOAZ LAVI)

Sunrise – Alony Showroom, 9 Halehi Street, Bnei Brak | Sunday–Thursday: 9:00–19:00, Friday: 9:00–13:00 | Exhibition runs until January 18, 2025.