From Ferrari to the Merkava tank: The world's safest car seat has arrived in Israel

In a world where technological innovation touches every aspect of our lives, it’s surprising to find that the realm of child car seats has remained virtually unchanged for years. Babyark, a groundbreaking Israeli development, aims to fill this gap by combining advanced military technology with luxury brand design.

The seat was developed by Shy Mindel an aeronautics engineer and the company’s CEO, who was also involved in the development of the Merkava tank. It all began when Maimon became a father for the first time. As a new dad, he purchased a car seat for his newborn but struggled to install it properly. The connections weren’t secure.

As a curious technologist, Maimon began exploring the field and was shocked to discover that the materials and technology used in today’s car seats hadn’t changed for many years. This realization gave him the initial motivation to develop the safest product on the market—because who wouldn’t want the best for the most precious thing in their life?

The seat includes 14 sensors connected to a dedicated app (credit: Babyark, PR)

From Ferrari with Love

The seat is equipped with a unique spiral-coil patent originally developed for military equipment. This technology reduces the force transmitted to the child by 2.5 times compared to competing seats. The coils deploy during an accident, redirecting energy to the back of the seat instead of the child’s body.

If that’s not enough, the seat includes 14 sensors connected to a dedicated app, providing alerts for proper installation, correct harnessing, and reminders in case a child is left in the car.

The Israeli developers entrusted the product's design to Frank Stephenson, whose portfolio includes designing models for Ferrari and Maserati. Stephenson shaped the seat like an egg, offering a natural “safety cradle.” The design is not only aesthetic but also based on one of the strongest structures found in nature.

To complete the uncompromising safety envelope, the seat’s construction uses carbon fiber, combined with a special shock-absorbing polymer and a unique side wing designed to absorb energy during side impacts.

The Fox Group, which owns the Shilav chain, invested in Babyark alongside the Carasso Group. The product was launched in the United States and is now available in Israel.

“Significant Additional Protection for Babies”

A tester used the seat for her one-year-old son and reported: “Unlike a regular car seat, the Babyark comes in a massive box and weighs over 12 kg, so I needed help installing it. But unlike the car seat I previously owned—which, by the way, wasn’t cheap—this product not only feels stronger and safer, but it truly is.

"Firstly, it's very comfortable, and my one-year-old made satisfied little noises when I switched him to the new seat. Beyond that, the app's control and the knowledge that, in the unfortunate event of an accident, this seat provides significant extra protection for the baby—that's priceless, even at the seat's high price point."

Indeed, with a price tag of NIS 3,990, the seat falls into the premium category and may be out of reach for many families.

Babyark is suitable for infants weighing 1.8 kg to children weighing 29.5 kg. It includes a smart sensor system with 14 monitoring points, a dedicated base with ISOFIX connection, and a dedicated app (compatible with Android and iOS).

This combination of proven military technology, a smart monitoring system, and advanced design sets a new industry standard. Despite the high price, the investment may be worthwhile for parents seeking the highest level of safety for their children.

The seat is available exclusively at Shilav stores in Israel for NIS 3,990.