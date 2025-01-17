From the drawer to the store: A move that will transform Israel's jewelry industry

We all want to tell our story, and more than that, we want someone to listen. It's a good story, after all, and like any good story, it’s filled with memories, challenges, successes, and unforgettable moments. While stories are typically told through words or pictures—something any storyteller knows—the truth is that words and pictures aren’t always necessary. Pandora recognized this a long time ago, treating jewelry as a means of expression and launching its charm bracelets years ago. Charm bracelets allow everyone to create a personal, unique piece of jewelry that conveys their own experiences. In fact, Pandora’s charm bracelets are like pages on which you can write the story of your life, much like a tattoo or a photo album.

Today, Pandora is launching Re-Story, inviting you to rewrite your story. Now is the perfect time to take that charm bracelet out of the drawer, flip through it like an album, wear it again, and if you wish to rewrite part of it, you can do so with the Re-Story Project.

Throughout January, Pandora will run a "Story Collection" (Re-Story) promotion in all its stores nationwide. The campaign will take place from January 9, 2025, to February 6, 2025. During this time, you can bring in old charms and receive a NIS 30 discount for each charm toward the purchase of a new piece of jewelry.Here’s the fine print: The collection is available exclusively for club members, in Pandora retail stores only, and applies to original charms. Collection will not be possible for incomplete charms—for example, a pendant without the hanging element, half a clip, etc.—but damaged charms that can be repaired, such as those missing a zircon or a part that can be supplied, are eligible.

What happens to all the old charms? Pandora, proud of its sustainability values, will recycle some and repurpose others to become part of someone else’s new story. This is part of Pandora's global strategy to use 100% recycled metals for all charms starting in 2025.

When returning Pandora Moments charms, you will receive NIS 30 toward the purchase of a new piece of jewelry

Let’s take a step back: Pandora was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. The brand's concept is based on jewelry that encapsulates moments from each person’s life journey. Pandora’s Moments bracelets serve as a foundation, while the addition of charms allows each individual to design jewelry that reflects their personal style and budget. This process of gradual assembly transforms the jewelry into a story that accompanies you for years.

So, what exactly is a charm? A charm is a special pendant with a unique design that can be threaded onto a bracelet. Pandora’s charms are made from high-quality, durable materials and come in a wide range of designs and collections, allowing everyone to find the charm that suits them perfectly. Pandora offers thousands of charms inspired by various themes—from colorful charms with Murano glass to gemstone-studded charms and exclusive collaborations featuring Disney, Marvel, Pixar, Game of Thrones, and more.

And what if my story is long? No problem. Typically, you can fit between 17 and 22 charms on a single bracelet, depending on the style of the charms. If even that isn’t enough, you can incorporate charms into necklaces or even earrings. All that’s left is to choose your charms from Pandora's thousands of options and distill your story into the best version of itself.

