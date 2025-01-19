We went skiing: All the gear you need to upgrade your ski vacation

The Israeli winter is mild and warm compared to what awaits the lucky ones heading to snowy slopes. From shoes and helmets to specialized sunglasses—these are the warming and stylish items that will help you enjoy and stay safe during your next ski vacation.

Perfect Protection from Head to Toe

The Highland Jacket by Salomon showcases the most advanced ski technology on the market. Its four-way stretch fabric combines waterproof durability with sweat-wicking properties, while the PrimaLoft insulation ensures warmth without unnecessary weight. The snug fit allows maximum range of motion, with smart ventilation openings and thumb loops in the sleeves to block out the cold. The jacket features dedicated pockets for goggles and earphones, with reflective elements adding a critical safety layer.

Price: NIS 1,399, available at Kal Gav's website

The Highland Jacket by Salomon (credit: official site, studio kal gav)

Warmth in Style

The slim-fit ski pants by Decathlon offer the perfect solution for cold ski days. The special padding keeps body heat at temperatures as low as 5°C, and the waterproof fabric protects against moisture. The elastic waistband and adjustable length ensure a precise fit, while the built-in loop system allows attaching suspenders for added stability.

Price: NIS 235, available at Decathlon stores and website The slim-fit ski pants by Decathlon (credit: Decathlon, official site)

Safety First

A ski helmet is far more than a fashion accessory—it’s the key to safe and enjoyable skiing. The new Giro Helmet offers the ultimate protection package with an advanced ventilation system that prevents fogging in ski goggles, maintaining a clear field of vision. The helmet features removable inner padding that regulates temperature and a smart adjustment system that ensures a perfect fit in all terrains.

Price: NIS 349, available at Super-Pharm Online The new Giro Helmet (credit: official site, PR)

A Warm and Dry Winter

The Eldora Snow Boots by Naot are a smart solution for cold winter days and the ski season. The unique technology of microscopic pores in the inner layer prevents water and snow from entering while maintaining natural ventilation and dry feet—a particularly critical feature for extended activity in the snow. The high-quality latex anatomical insole enhances comfort, while the precise lacing system ensures a perfect fit for any foot shape and guarantees stability in all terrains.

Price: NIS 699, available at Naot branches and website The Eldora Snow Boots by Naot (credit: official site, PR)

Keeping Hands Warm

When skiing, protecting your hands is critical to enjoying the winter sport. Zara's new ski gloves combine padded technical fabric with a warm fleece lining, adding strategic leather reinforcements for enhanced durability. The designers thought of every detail: An elastic strap with Velcro ensures a perfect wrist fit, and the adjustable safety strap prevents the gloves from being lost during skiing.

Price: NIS 349, available at Zara Israel's website Zara's new ski gloves (credit: official site, PR abroad)

Sharp Vision in All Terrain

Good visibility is not just about comfort when skiing but also about safety. The Radar EV Path Goggles by Oakley feature advanced PRIZM technology that enhances contrast and sharpness, allowing precise identification of terrain in varying lighting conditions. The lightweight frame is integrated with a unique grip technology that ensures perfect stability even at high speeds, while the advanced lenses provide maximum protection against glare and UV radiation.

Price: NIS 1,005, available at authorized retailers across the country The Radar EV Path Goggles by Oakley (credit: official site, PR abroad)

Elegant Warmth

The wool hat by BOGNER proves you can stay stylish even on a ski vacation. The German brand, leading in ski apparel for 85 years, combines innovative materials with classic design in the hat. The high-quality fabric retains head warmth while perfectly balancing moisture, offering an elegant solution suitable for both skiing and evening dining at a mountain restaurant.

Price: NIS 728, available at Mimosa Boutique, Ramat Aviv Mall The wool hat by BOGNER (credit: official site, PR abroad)

Comfort in the Snow and Cabin

The Après-Ski Collection by CALZEDONIA promises thermal tights perfect for both skiing and post-ski relaxation. The tights feature a flexible fabric that hugs the body. The collection also includes pants with 4WAY stretch technology for free movement, a brushed inner lining for maximum warmth, and an outer layer that provides water and wind resistance while ensuring efficient moisture-wicking and stable temperature control.