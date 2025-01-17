The home textile brand TAKE A NAP opens a pop-up store at Ofer Ramat Aviv Mall

The Israeli brand, a leader in the home textile field, TAKE A NAP, is launching a pop-up store at Ofer Ramat Aviv Mall for about a month, starting from January 7, 2025, until February 1.

TAKE A NAP is known for its high-quality, soft, comfortable, and indulgent items, combining meticulous designs that create a peaceful sleeping environment and a pleasant, inviting, and calming atmosphere.

At the new pop-up, visitors can explore the quality, fabrics, textures, and designs of the brand's new collection, which includes bedding, blankets, towels, robes, pillows, and accessories for home and bedroom decor. In addition, professional consultation will be provided by a team of experts on-site.

Among the items available at the pop-up at special prices:

2 pillowcases + duvet cover + sheet (160/200 cm) starting at NIS 858

Luxurious knitted winter blanket for NIS 489

Thick body towel starting at NIS 189

Bedding set for baby/transition bed for NIS 289, and more.

TAKE A NAP's pop-up store at Ofer Ramat Aviv Mall (credit: PR) According to David Ben Moshe, CEO of Ofer Ramat Aviv Mall: "We are pleased to host the leading home textile brand TAKE A NAP in their pop-up store at the mall. This is an addition to the shopping experience at the mall, and we believe visitors will enjoy the brand's special collections."

According to Gal Dreiblatt, designer and owner of the TAKE A NAP brand: "We are excited to open a pop-up at Ramat Aviv Mall, which aligns with our brand values and conveys quality, sophistication, elegance, and style." She adds: "We are confident that Ramat Aviv Mall's audience, which appreciates quality and seeks to enrich their sleeping and home experience, will be pleased to discover the innovations offered by this leading Israeli brand, which produces all items from natural materials suited to the local climate."

The leading Israeli home textile brand TAKE A NAP was founded in 2004 by designer Gal Dreiblatt. The brand has five permanent stores: on Basel Street in Tel Aviv, Sheinkin Street in Tel Aviv, TLV Mall in Tel Aviv, Osishkin Street in Ramat Hasharon, and Beit Herut.