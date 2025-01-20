Review: Bone conduction headphones for swimming and running

Getting used to bone conduction headphones isn’t easy. After years of using traditional in-ear headphones, it’s challenging—even conceptually—to think that music while swimming or running could reach you in a different way. However, about a week into the trial, I adapted.

Unlike traditional headphones that deliver sound directly to the ear canal, bone conduction headphones work by sending vibrations through the cheekbones or jawbone, bypassing the eardrum entirely. This allows users to hear sound while keeping their ears open to external noises, making them ideal for those who want to stay aware of their surroundings while running, cycling, or swimming—or simply for safe, comfortable connectivity to the environment.

Swimming Experience

The audio quality was most impressive in the water. The headphones come with earplugs that significantly enhance the listening experience while swimming. There are two dedicated equalizer modes—Normal and Swim—where the Normal mode delivers better bass and sound clarity.

Additionally, the headphones demonstrated remarkable stability. Even during sharp turns and wall pushes, the headphones stayed in place. With a swimming cap, I felt slight pressure around my ears, but it didn’t interfere with the workout.

Pro tip: Before entering the water, wet the earplugs slightly for better sealing and sound quality. Also, adjust the volume before entering the water, as the buttons are less convenient to use when wet.

Even in open-water swimming, the headphones performed exceptionally well. Waves and salt didn’t affect the sound quality, and the ability to hear the surroundings alongside the music added an important sense of security, even in choppy conditions.

Running Experience

Switching to running, I was surprised to find that the headphones functioned just as well. During long runs exceeding two hours, I hardly felt their presence. Their lightweight design (just 27.3 grams) and ergonomic build (a flexible neckband made from nickel-titanium alloy) prevented any discomfort, even when sweating.

On challenging trails, the headphones remained stable through steep descents and jumps. The ability to hear the environment while listening to music was particularly critical in urban areas. On night runs, this feature was life-saving—literally. Shokz’s OpenSwim Pro (credit: PR)

Performance in Combined Workouts

The headphones’ true strength lies in their performance during multi-sport workouts. In a typical triathlon session, transitioning from swimming to running was impressively seamless. Switching between MP3 mode (yes, you can load thousands of songs onto these headphones) and Bluetooth with a simple button press saved significant time and hassle.

Organize your music into folders based on workout type.

Prepare dedicated swim playlists with a suitable tempo.

For long runs, start with at least 80% battery to avoid running out of power mid-workout.

Rinse with fresh water after swimming in the sea to maintain the headphones.

Key Insights from Field Testing

During interval training in the pool, I could easily switch between equalizer modes on the go.

In rainy runs, the headphones performed flawlessly.

Transitioning from the pool to running required no adjustments or changes.

During dynamic strength exercises in the gym, the headphones worked well.

Areas for Improvement

In noisy environments (like busy urban areas), the sound volume can sometimes be insufficient.

For very long runs, battery life in MP3 mode requires prior planning.

While lying on a bench during strength training, the rear band can be slightly inconvenient.

The high price compared to similar products may deter beginner athletes.

The included charging cable is specific to the headphones. If lost, charging them becomes impossible.

Conclusion

After an intensive month of use, the OpenSwim Pro proved to be the ultimate headphones for multi-sport athletes. Despite the high price, their seamless transition between activities, combined with the comfort and reliability they offer, makes them a worthwhile investment for regular trainers. They’ve completely transformed my workout experience, particularly for combined swimming and running sessions.

If you train at least 3–4 times a week and combine swimming with dryland activities, I believe this investment will pay off in the long run.

Price: NIS 999 (Imported by Banda Magnetic).