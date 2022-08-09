If you intend to put money into cryptocurrencies, there is no better time to do that than now. The top digital currencies are attracting shareholders looking to expand their portfolios. Several tech companies and growing organizations are also beginning to accept digital currencies as payment.

In a recent survey, shareholders revealed that they prefer buying cryptocurrencies regardless of their volatility because the crypto space has enormous potential and can recover from its volatility rapidly.

In our journey towards a tech-driven future where financial transactions are automated, the role of cryptocurrencies is significant.

However, the reasons two shareholders buy a particular token can be slightly different (to make a profit). It could be due to its affordability, more stable options, etc.

Regardless, these coins could make you rich in 2022: Persystic (PSYS) and The Sandbox (SAND).

Persystic (PSYS)

Persystic (PSYS) hopes to unite the many interests of individuals and facilitate business interactions by using a social network that is both open and decentralised. In addition, they apply value to any creative content made by users, enabling them to develop their skills while establishing a connection with the general public in a wholly decentralized manner.

Persystic also intends to establish a common thread and communication route between celebrities, influencers and their network to facilitate the growth and empowerment of their enterprises. To put it another way, Persystic aims to be the go-to platform where all your wants and goals, from becoming a musician to starting your own business, may come true. The Persystic proves their dedication to their users by providing bonuses. When the presale starts, you get a 5% bonus when you buy tokens in the first stage of the presale, and a 4% bonus in the second phase.

Credit: PR

The Sandbox (SAND)

The Sandbox (SAND) is a software programme running on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain that operates a decentralized virtual gaming world known as a Metaverse.

At its core, The Sandbox (SAND) allows players to buy digital plots of land known as LAND and create experiences on them that other avatars can enjoy.

In addition to the LAND token, The Sandbox (SAND) has two other native tokens that govern its affairs. These Sandbox (SAND) tokens are:

SAND token: Used to interact with user-generated content. ASSET token: They represent the in-game items of The Sandbox (SAND), such as equipment for avatars and so on.

As stated earlier, The Sandbox (SAND) leverages the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain to track ownership of the digital LAND and NFT ASSETS. Users of The Sandbox (SAND) engage with its ecosystem using Ethereum (ETH) wallets that hold SAND tokens.

SAND is the utility tokens of The Sandbox's versatile economy and can be used in creating ASSET tokens and buying and selling ASSETS on The Sandbox (SAND).

SAND is also the governance token of The Sandbox (SAND) DAO, which means that owners of this token can vote on improvements and participate in the general decision-making concerning The Sandbox (SAND).

The Sandbox (SAND) token is currently a little over $1, making it affordable for interested shareholders.

