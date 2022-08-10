Can Proprivex Token Replicate Binance Coin's Success in The Cryptosphere?

The Binance Coin (BNB) was first developed as an exchange token for discounted trading fees.

Its utility has, nevertheless, significantly increased over time. It is currently a crucial component of the Binance Smart Chain and many other products under development.

The quarterly burn increased as a result of this utility growth. We consequently saw BNB exponentially grow over the past two years.

The dramatic growth has set a precedent for up-and-coming projects like Proprivex Token (PPX), with a goal to trade and manage portfolios that are focused on digital assets and currencies.

The main goal of Proprivex is to make blockchain usable for everybody. In this article, these two crypto tokens are further discussed in detail.

The Many Benefits Of Binance Coin (BNB)

The world's largest cryptocurrency exchange by volume, Binance, is well-known in the crypto community. Five years after its launch, it has expanded into a sizable ecosystem that goes far beyond trade.

The launch of the NFT marketplace and smart contract capabilities is evidence of the team's accomplishments. Binance developed the cryptocurrency (token) known as BNB in 2017.

On the Binance cryptocurrency exchange, Binance Coin (BNB) is a cryptocurrency that would be used for trading and paying commissions. BNB will shortly be moved to the main Binance Chain after initially being released as an ERC-20 token (on the Ethereum blockchain).

The initial total supply of BNB was 200,000,000 coins; however, as a result of frequent coin burn events, the supply is progressively shrinking.

Depending on the limitations imposed by the exchange, Binance Coin can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies on a variety of exchanges. Users benefit from a discount when using BNB to pay for transactions on the Binance Exchange.

BNB can be made available by retailers to customers as a form of payment, giving them more options. On a few websites, BNB can be used to reserve hotels and flights. BNB performs a variety of functions in the entertainment industry, from paying for virtual gifts to purchasing lottery tickets.

Investors can use Binance Coin to buy stocks, ETFs, and other assets on several platforms. On some platforms, BNB can be used as collateral for loans. Additionally, some apps let users pay friends and family and divide costs using Binance Coin.

Earn With Proprivex Token (PPX)’s Presale

With an emphasis on digital assets and currencies, Proprivex is a platform for trading and managing portfolios that seeks to make it simpler for users to manage numerous portfolios from a single location.

Traditional financial assets are handled differently and in accordance with specific norms. Security threats, volatility, and risks are all handled differently. Proprivex's main objective is to make blockchain accessible to all users.

Credit: PR

The ecosystem's official utility token is PPX, a token created by Proprivex. All services done on and for the platform will be priced and paid for in PPX tokens. We may accept payments in other tokens, but we will incentivise payments in PPX tokens through discounts. As a PPX holder, you automatically join the governing DAO and receive benefits from reflections.

With a small number of members for the team and treasury committee to facilitate communication, the Proprivex ecosystem will be mostly led by the community. Participation is open to PPX owners and users.

Other conditions will be added over time to allow for the onboarding of even more recent members who have participated in ecosystem activities both on-chain and off-chain.

The council's or committee's choices will serve as the foundation for the development. Democratic voting will be used to make decisions. The volume, diversity, and degree of the voter's portfolio will be used to evaluate each vote.

Join Proprivex Token (PPX)’s Presale:

Presale: http://prop.proprivex.io/

Website: http://proprivex.io/

Telegram: https://t.me/ProprivexTokenOfficial