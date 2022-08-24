Cryptocurrency is a parallel currency to traditional forms of payment, since the introduction of Bitcoin (BTC) many altcoins have been created and smart contracts, decentralized applications (dApps) and decentralized finance (DeFi) have continued to grow ever since. Each cryptocurrency has its advantages but we’ve brought you three that have captured the hearts of people because of their potential; namely Big Eyes Coin (BIG), Cardano (ADA), and Shiba Inu (SHIB).

Whereas Cardano (ADA) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) are already popular, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a diamond in the rough that can invoke exponential returns on investments. Read on to find out how these blockchains and their respective cryptocurrencies are making us all fall in love with cryptocurrency.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a cryptocurrency and a community based DeFi token. This crypto focuses on more than just mere utility or benefitting holders, but it also looks towards sustainability within our oceans, saving fish, and clean up projects.

A Platform For Fellow Cats

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) comes with its Big Eyes (BIG) platform, a centralized blockchain that the native coin powers. Users can expect a community whose strength is its unity and the larger and more engaged the community members the stronger Big Eyes (BIG) becomes. Community members receive perks in the form of tokens, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and other rewards and they call dibs on all the news because the community comes first. NFT programs within Big Eyes Coin (BIG) are arranged for and occur on a seasonal basis in Big Eyes (BIG).

Is It Just Cuteness Or Are Robust Features In Place?

As cute as Big Eyes (BIG) is, it has multiple features that make it special. The main feature of Big Eyes (BIG) is See Charity, where visible charity wallet holding will be implemented. 5 percent of tokens go towards saving the oceans and a dynamic tax system is also in place, creating longevity for the project.

A tax system permits changes in fees to achieve auto burn functions, marketing wallet, and LP acquisition. Marketing prowess is another feature where 5 percent is held in a marketing wallet to ensure the worldwide growth of Big Eyes (BIG). This platform also has tax-free shopping to increase meritocracy and Big Eyes (BIG) is dedicated to the community where 90% are available during launch.

How Many Coins Are There and How Are They Distributed?

A total of 200 billion coins exist of which 70% are to be sold to the public through presale. 20% for exchanges, another 5% each is for marking wallet and ‘visibly held for charity. 10% will go towards tax NFTs, 1% for charity, 4% will get dispersed to original sellers and the remaining 5% is distributed to the holders.

The Big Eyes Roadmap

There are 4 stages represented by the 4 feline movements namely the Crouch, Leap, Run and, Catwalk.

Crouch: This is where an audit of the token takes place to ensure Big Eyes (BIG) is legit. A presale website live and presale live will take place which is what we’re currently seeing. Also, a media stunt, PR Machine, and Social Channels Live are set to take place. This stage involves 15,000 telegram members and is exciting as it is the foundation of the roadmap.

Leap: In this stage, Big Eyes (BIG) is launching on UniSwap and involves 25,000 telegram members and 20,000 holders. An influencer campaign, first donation to charity, digital stickers, and full website live is set to occur. A merch shop live event should take place for those interested in merchandising and this stage aims to see the community being given Big Eyes.

Run: This stage encompasses the NFT release, massive influencer, and community big eyes digital stickers being refreshed. A second donation should be given to charity, the first NFT exclusive IRL event is scheduled to happen here and this stage involves 50,000 holders and another 50,000 telegram members!

Catwalk: The roadmap wouldn’t be complete without the elegant catwalk phase that involves the addition of more swaps, an astounding million dollars given to charity, community events being in the limelight, and bridging more chains.

Conclusion

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is not just an innovative cryptocurrency as it seeks to better the world and our oceans which is what the future may potentially rely on. If you’re looking for a crypto that serves your blockchain needs and helps you with your financial obligations, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) could easily be for you!

Cardano (ADA)

What exactly is it?

Cardano (ADA) is a layer-1 blockchain designed to be the newer and faster form of Ethereum (ETH). Although its flexibility, scalability, and ability to execute smart contracts and decentralized dApps make it compete with Ethereum (ETH), Cardano (ADA) is a unique blockchain with its native cryptocurrency Cardano token (ADA); also called ADA.

How Is It Different From Ethereum?

Cardano (ADA) is a network that lets developers form tokens, dApps, and even games. It employs a unique proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism which is different from Ethereum’s (ETH) proof-of-work (PoW). This allows Cardano (ADA) to use less energy and waste footprint as the electricity demand for activities like mining is drastically reduced. Unlike Ethereum (ETH), Cardano (ADA) users can obtain compatible wallet software and partake in staking of the native Cardano token (ADA) cryptocurrency which enables Cardano (ADA) users to obtain rewards.

Who Created It?

Cardano (ADA) was created by Charles Hoskinson and if this name sounds familiar to you it’s because he’s a co-founder of the popular Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. Charles identified the challenges that were faced by Ethereum (ETH) and started creating Cardano (ADA) as a sort of “backup” blockchain in case Ethereum (ETH) was never to realise its full potential. The main reasons for creating Cardano (ADA) stemmed from the limited PoW capabilities of Ethereum (ETH) compared to the PoS.

Ouroboros Consensus Protocol

The entire Cardano (ADA) network operates on the Ouroboros consensus protocol. This was made in its foundation stage and is a PoS mechanism that’s secure and heavily studied. The Ouroboros operates in the following way, it simply divides physical time into periods that are in turn composed of slots that are fixed periods.

The Cardano (ADA) slots are alike to working shifts for people and an epoch lasts five days at the moment whereas a slot only lasts a second. These numbers can be configured to different amounts based on specific factors like a specific update proposal. An epoch operates circularly in the way that one starts the moment the other ends.

The slots have a slot leader picked by a lottery mechanism which gives a better chance of winning it through having a higher stake. Cardano’s (ADA) slot leaders in turn are tasked with validating transactions, making transaction blocks, and adding new blocks to Cardano’s (ADA) blockchain.

Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Three Things To Know About Shiba Inu

What is it?

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is a cryptocurrency token made in August 2020 by an entity called Ryoshi which is alike to Bitcoins (BTC) anonymous Satoshi creator. Shiba Inu (SHIB) is a meme-based token like Dogecoin (DOGE) but is a utility token with lots of real-life features giving it the moniker ‘Dogecoin Killer’.

Where to buy Shiba Inu tokens?

Users can purchase Shiba Inu tokens (SHIB) in the ShibaSwap, a cryptocurrency exchange native to the ecosystem but other exchanges like Coinbase and KuCoin also offer these tokens. Binance.US sells Shiba Inu tokens (SHIB) through bank transfers, trade, and credit cards for anyone interested.

Is it all good news with Shiba Inu?

The circulating supply of Shiba Inu tokens (SHIB) has been criticized because 50 % of them were locked within Uniswap by the team upon its launch. To make matters stranger, the keys were subsequently eliminated to form a permanent foundation of Shiba Inu token (SHIB) market liquidity.

The 50% remainder tokens were sent to Vitalik Buterin, Ethereum’s (ETH) jovial founder whereas none were given to Shiba’s founders. Although this was meant to be a token-burning method, it was unusual and also inspired other meme-based cryptocurrencies to send Ethereum’s (ETH) founder the same way.

