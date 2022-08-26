How does Altcoin Rocketize measure up to Ethereum and Litecoin

Altcoins are becoming more prominent today and coming up with newer features that are absent in Bitcoin (BTC). Among these new features is the ability to handle more transactions per second, and use different consensus algorithms like proof-of-stake. Among these altcoins is Rocketize (JATO), an upcoming meme token, with features that will add more value to the altcoin space.

In this article, we'll explore the possibility of Rocketize (JATO) succeeding like Ethereum (ETH) and Litecoin (LTC), two prominent altcoins in the crypto space.

Why is Ethereum (ETH) one of the top cryptos?

For crypto enthusiasts looking for one of the best cryptocurrencies to invest in, in 2022, Ethereum is probably the option that comes to mind. Ethereum was launched in the cryptocurrency market in 2015, to tackle some of the problems facing Bitcoin. The platform is an open-source, decentralized blockchain network powering ETH, its native crypto, and thousands of dApps.

ETH is an ever-evolving cryptocurrency enabling the execution of smart contracts on the Ethereum network. It is a technology home to digital money, global payments, and applications running without any downtime, fraud, or third-party control.

The Ethereum community has established a thriving digital economy, innovative new ways for creators to make money online, and much more. The network's DeFi system allows users to send, receive, borrow, earn interest, and stream funds anywhere in the world.

Litecoin’s (LTC) key benefits:

In 2011, Litecoin stood among one of the first cryptocurrencies to make it to the cryptocurrency market. It is a peer-to-peer (P2P) Internet currency that enables instant, near-zero cost, and secure payments to anyone worldwide.

Litecoin is fully decentralized and designed to run on the BTC protocol as an open-source, global payment network. However, it differs regarding the hashing algorithm, hard cap, block transaction times, etc.

LTC is designed with simplicity and has clear utility benefits, helping it to rank second to BTC as the second-most-popular pure cryptocurrency to many analysts. The token is a clear alternative to Bitcoin and is often considered one of the best cryptocurrencies to invest in 2022.

Rocketize’s (JATO) benefits and features:

JATO, the native governance token for Rocketize, is a meme token that builds on the DeFi ecosystem. Rocketize seeks to integrate the non-traditional incentive structures of decentralized finance (DeFi) and a DAO, to reshape collective and financial goals in human society.

Based on the Binance Smart Chain, JATO is a deflationary coin and will drive a community of users known as "Atomic Nation", the most potent and effective facet of the Rocketize ecosystem.

Rocketize’s goal is to become a successful meme token by taking advantage of teamwork. JATO will utilize decentralized tools and governance to achieve that, giving token holders absolute control over their finances and decisions. It will leverage the potential of its community to create a diverse and continuously expanding talent pool.

Among its best features is RockMint, which uses Web 3.0 dApp wallets to generate and store NFT collectibles. The crypto projects will foster dApps development for mobile devices and Web 3.0 innovation for Game Development.

It will potentially build a bridge to link various blockchain networks, including Fantom, Polygon, xDai, BSC, and others, to maximize DeFi's usefulness and popularity on the platform.

The Summary

There are thousands of other altcoins in the cryptocurrency market, all wrestling for the top position regarding influence, market value, and user bases. Nevertheless, only a few can sit with ETH and LTC at the top of the altcoin ladder.

The developers of the Rocketize project can learn from the successes of both cryptos, to create JATO in a way that will help it succeed upon entry into the crypto space.

Given this, it has the potential for success like ETH and LTC if it keeps true to its promise. Thankfully, it boasts several features of meme and DeFi tokens that crypto enthusiasts would love.