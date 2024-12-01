Bitcoin stumbles as Ether gains momentum

The second-largest cryptocurrency surged past Bitcoin for the week, with prices climbing as much as 10% on Wednesday. No surprise there — someone clearly hit Ctrl-Alt-Del. Just as Bitcoin's price was approaching $100,000, the crypto market wiped out a significant portion of its gains.

ETHUSD pushed past $3,600 per coin on Wednesday, rallying by as much as 10% in a single day.

ETHUSD Chart (credit: TradingView )

This strong upward move erased Ether’s weekly losses, leaving Bitcoin trailing behind. While Bitcoin is down about 3% since Monday, Ether is up 7% and on pace to notch its second consecutive week of gains.

Bitcoin prices took a step back on Wednesday morning as traders dialed down their exposure to the high-risk asset, providing a momentary breather. The cryptocurrency dropped to around $92,000, extending its pullback from the $100,000 milestone it nearly hit last Friday. Bitcoin is now roughly 6% below its all-time high of $99,700, hovering at about $93,300 per coin.

The overall crypto market cap has shed approximately $200 billion since Friday’s record-breaking session. However, both Ether and Bitcoin remain significantly up for the month.

Since Election Day on November 5, Ether has surged roughly 46%, while Bitcoin has gained around 40%. This rally is fueled by optimism over President-elect Donald Trump’s crypto-friendly policies. Supporters of digital assets are set to take prominent positions in Congress, and the SEC may soon be led by a pro-crypto advocate following Gary Gensler's departure on Inauguration Day.

Adding to the intrigue, Elon Musk is rumored to lead the DOGE Department (Department of Government Efficiency), tasked with cutting federal spending and streamlining operations. With these developments on the horizon, market volatility could remain elevated leading up to Trump’s inauguration on January 20.