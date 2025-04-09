8 differences between crypto poker and playing in-person

Poker is one of the most popular gambling games in the world, played by millions of people every day. Games can be found in physical casinos and card rooms, as well as at online casinos and dedicated online poker rooms. Recently, we have also seen a rise in the number of crypto poker rooms, which are online sites that predominantly or solely accept cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin. The games and features are the same as other poker rooms, but with the benefits that cryptocurrency offers players.

The Rise Of Crypto Poker

Planet Poker was the first online poker room to offer real money games, launching in 1998. Since then, there has been a steady growth in the number of sites offering games to players. At the same time, we have also seen a rise in cryptocurrency gambling sites, leading to the emergence of sites offering crypto poker with BTC bonuses.

Crypto poker works in the same way as traditional online poker, but rather than accepting credit card and bank payments, sites accept Bitcoin, Ether, and other popular cryptos. According to gambling editor Sam Barnard, these sites offer anonymous play, rapid payments, and extensive bonuses for new and returning players.

1. Accessibility

Keen players will want to be able to access games regularly. Live poker rooms are more common in some areas than others, and if you’re fortunate enough to live somewhere near Las Vegas there is an overabundance of card games available to players.

For most people, however, card rooms can be difficult to find. Even casinos offering cash games and tournaments can be difficult to locate. In contrast, crypto casinos operate online. Virtually anybody with a compatible device, which includes mobile devices to access live poker apps and an Internet connection, can get online and play crypto poker games.

With that said, crypto poker sites are not yet as common as traditional poker sites, and if you want to use a coin other than Bitcoin, your options may be somewhat more limited.

2. Payment Methods

Physical casinos generally accept local currency and they take payment in cash or bank card. Some jurisdictions prevent the use of credit cards in casinos and poker rooms, and some banks, albeit typically only in countries where gambling is prohibited, will also flag any activity using bank accounts and bank cards in gambling establishments.

Many casinos do have ATMs on site, which makes it possible to withdraw cash and use that cash to buy chips. Traditional online poker rooms offer bank and card payments. Although they obviously can’t accept physical cash, some will accept digital wallets and other digital payments.

Crypto poker rooms generally only accept cryptocurrency, although some may accept other payment methods. Bitcoin is the most commonly accepted of all the cryptocurrencies, with other options including Ether, Doge, and Litecoin.

3. Bonuses

Physical poker rooms have limited bonuses and offers. Like casinos, you might find some physical venues offering free drinks and free food. This encourages players to stay and play, rather than walking away from the table for refreshments.

Even though poker rooms operate on a rake fee, rather than taking a cut of winnings or player wagers, many traditional online poker rooms do offer bonuses to new players. These bonuses generally take the form of deposit match bonuses deposited into new players’ accounts when they place their first deposits.

These bonuses are also offered by crypto poker rooms, but because there are lower fees associated with coins like Bitcoin and Ether, compared to credit card transactions, some crypto poker sites offer some of the most generous bonuses online.

4. Socialization

Poker is a somewhat social game. It brings people together around a table, and it has long been a popular game to play around the kitchen table between groups of buddies. Friendships have been forged at poker tables in casinos and card rooms, too, although it is also likely that some relationships have broken down over a pile of chips.

This is one area where online poker and crypto poker can’t quite keep up the pace with physical poker. Poker sites are live, and most offer a means of chatting, but games are quick and most players are concentrating on the game. Even when they do chat, it is difficult to strike up a proper conversation, and the lobbies of these game rooms are not the social hub that we have come to expect at casinos.

VR poker is breaking through and this may serve to further improve the social elements of online poker, but we’re not quite there yet.

5. Psychological Gaming Aspects

The art of the bluff, reading tells, and getting inside players’ heads are all considered part of the game of poker. Some players play poker purely to engage in the art of the bluff. These are genuine skills that players at least need to be aware of, and that some of the best players in the world use to their advantage while competing.

While they do exist in online poker, bluffing and reading players’ intentions are more difficult to pull off because you can’t usually see the other players around the table.

6. Player Skill

Because the psychological aspects of poker are less prominent in online play, players typically have to rely on tight betting strategies, counting outs, and calculating hand odds. This means that online poker tends to be tighter, especially around the high-roller tables.

In contrast, physical poker games in card rooms and at casinos will attract casual players: players that eschew strategy and bet with their hearts rather than their heads. And, whereas physical poker greatly restricts the available pool of players to those within a relatively small geographic region, most crypto poker sites accept players from around the world, which means there is a substantially larger pool of opponents and a greater range of skill levels to pit your wits against.

7. Game Range

Texas Hold ‘Em is the most popular variant of money poker. It is played in most countries, and if you see a poker tournament or cash tables, these are usually offering Hold ‘Em, although some poker venues do offer a variety of other games.

And, if you’re playing a group of friends, you can choose any game you’re all comfortable with. Most tables at crypto poker sites will be Texas Hold ‘Em because of its popularity, but you will also find open tables for other variants like Omaha and Stud, as well as tournaments catering specifically to these games.

8. Regulations

When talking about gambling, we have to consider local regulations and laws. Some countries and jurisdictions prohibit physical gambling. Some also prohibit online gambling. This is one of the reasons that crypto gambling has become popular.

Players use cryptocurrency because it is anonymous. Combined with other techniques like the use of VPNs, even players in some of the most restricted markets have been able to access crypto poker sites and play their favorite games. However, cryptocurrency also has regulatory issues of its own, although the US is expected to lead the way with a more open approach to cryptocurrencies in the coming months and years.

Conclusion

Crypto poker popularity is rising, with players enjoying its anonymity and privacy, as well as its fast payments and convenience. And with the likely introduction of local cryptocurrencies, its popularity will continue to rise further. Poker sites can also offer generous bonuses as a means of attracting new players, while access to a global pot of players means that poker lovers can find others of similar skill levels who enjoy the same variants of poker.

