BIRD Foundation to invest $8 million in joint US-Israeli Projects

The BIRD Foundation promotes collaboration between US and Israeli companies across a number of technological fields including cybersecurity, AI, and biomedical health. The Foundation provides conditional grants of up to $1 million for approved projects and assists companies to identify potential strategic partners.

In addition to the grants from BIRD, the projects will also access private sector funding boosting the total value of projects to some $20 million.

Ten projects were approved by the Board of Governors:

1. Aeronautics Defense Systems (Yavne, Israel) and PreVision (Edgewood, NM) to develop a Wide Area Motion Imagery (WAMI) sensor with automated interface to an Electro-optics payload on a UAS platform.

2. AEYE Health (Tel Aviv, Israel) and University of Massachusetts Medical School (Worcester, MA) to develop a diagnostic screening system for retinal imaging.

3. Datumate (Yokne'am Illit, Israel) and Heavy Construction Systems Specialists (Sugar Land, TX) to develop a construction site management collaboration framework.

4. Firedome (Tel Aviv, Israel) and Olibra (Cresskill, NJ) to transform traditional consumer electronics devices into connected cybersecurity guardians of the home.

5. Genoox (Tel Aviv, Israel) and ASPiRA Labs, a Vermillion Company (Austin, TX) to develop AGTT: an AI-based, dynamic, and affordable genetics testing technology transfer.

6. Redler Technologies (Netanya, Israel) and Martin Technologies (Hudson, MI) to develop an advanced automotive electronic power distribution module.

7. Senso Medical Labs (Nazareth, Israel) and Haystack Diagnostics (Brookline, MA) to develop a multi-electrode device to advance electrodiagnostic medicine.

8. Serenus.AI (Tel Aviv, Israel) and HealthTrio (Denver, CO) to develop an AI-based platform to assist medical professionals and insurance companies in making better medical decisions.

9. Vaya Vision (Or Yehuda, Israel) and Trimble (Sunnyvale, CA) to develop a perceptionbased autonomous-driving system for vehicles and heavy machinery in the agriculture, construction, and mining markets.

10. XRHealth (Tel Aviv, Israel) and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (Boston, MA) to develop a perioperative VR platform designed to distract patients from pain while undergoing medical procedures.

