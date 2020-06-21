The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Cybertech News

Israeli digital intelligence company improving data management

Paul Friedberg, senior director of Accounts Development at Cellebrite says aim is to create a ‘data lake’

By CYBERTECH  
JUNE 21, 2020 16:21
(photo credit: CYBERTECH)
(photo credit: CYBERTECH)
 Data management is a major challenge facing organizations worldwide, Paul Friedberg, senior director of Accounts Development at Cellebrite said on Thursday.
Speaking at CybertechLive: Intelligence of the Cyberspace, Friedberg said that despite the challenges, in his view “the more data, the better.”
Cellebrite, a sponsor of the event, is a world expert in digital intelligence and digital forensics solutions assisting companies globally to access data and intelligence.
"When looking at today's challenges we see mass amounts of data, the data is located in different systems, in different formats, we don't have enough manpower and resources, not to mention the COVID-19 impact where we see that criminal and terror activity has moved to the nets in a mass way," he said.
On the terror and criminal side, Friedberg said that in cyberspace child exploitation is ranked first, followed by weapons sales over the dark web and mass amounts of communications relating to terror and fraud.
As such, one of the major challenges faced today is data management. 
“Technology today can support accumulating mass amounts of data, what I would call the data waterfall. We always want the data in one place,” he said, dubbing it a "data lake."  He added that the intelligence data in the lake must be “accessible and clear and in defined formats.”
Friedberg said there is a fine line between having mass amounts of data and being able to access the data that is needed. "The good news is we have more data, the bad news is we have a lot of data," he said.
Nevertheless, he said that there are solutions available today to address this major challenge.
Friedberg said that Cellebrite has developed capabilities to take data from numerous sources, including cell phones, pcs, videos, drones and the cloud, and is able to unlock and overcome certain encryption issues to access all the data. 
"After gathering and decoding the information, it is injected and tunneled into our advanced management analytical systems," he said, otherwise known as the "data lake." 
On top of that, the company has also developed advanced AI capabilities to "leverage the use of the info and to be very proactive in the digital triage approach, to be proactive in the data we are looking for, in a clear timeline and crystalized," he explained.
From there, he said the information can be disseminated within organizations and externally.
“Our strategy is to focus on what is important, to save critical time and resources during investigations and intelligence activity,” he said. 
Read more: https://www.israeldefense.co.il/en/categories/cybertech


Tags cyber security Cyber Cybertech
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Harassing Jews By JPOST EDITORIAL
Netanyahu's desensitizing of the public is dangerous for Israel – opinion By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Normalization and gifts with strings attached By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Olmert to 'Post': Netanyahu's incitement could once again lead to murder By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum If Black Lives Matter, then don't Palestinian Lives? By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
2 Chinese military scientist arrested at US airport, stole US lab research
China and United States flags
3 Hadassah doctors crack the cause of fatal corona blood clots
Red blood cells (illustrative)
4 Turkey drew up plans to invade Greece and Armenia - secret documents
A Turkish miltary convoy is pictured in Kilis near the Turkish-Syrian border, Turkey, October 9, 2019
5 Did Putin save Israel from Obama at UN, and why are we hearing this now?
Russian President Vladimir Putin
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by