Israeli digital intelligence company improving data management

Speaking at CybertechLive: Intelligence of the Cyberspace, Friedberg said that despite the challenges, in his view “the more data, the better.”

"When looking at today's challenges we see mass amounts of data, the data is located in different systems, in different formats, we don't have enough manpower and resources, not to mention the COVID-19 impact where we see that criminal and terror activity has moved to the nets in a mass way," he said.

On the terror and criminal side, Friedberg said that in cyberspace child exploitation is ranked first, followed by weapons sales over the dark web and mass amounts of communications relating to terror and fraud.

As such, one of the major challenges faced today is data management.

“Technology today can support accumulating mass amounts of data, what I would call the data waterfall. We always want the data in one place,” he said, dubbing it a "data lake." He added that the intelligence data in the lake must be “accessible and clear and in defined formats.”

Friedberg said there is a fine line between having mass amounts of data and being able to access the data that is needed. "The good news is we have more data, the bad news is we have a lot of data," he said.

Nevertheless, he said that there are solutions available today to address this major challenge.

Friedberg said that Cellebrite has developed capabilities to take data from numerous sources, including cell phones, pcs, videos, drones and the cloud, and is able to unlock and overcome certain encryption issues to access all the data.

"After gathering and decoding the information, it is injected and tunneled into our advanced management analytical systems," he said, otherwise known as the "data lake."

On top of that, the company has also developed advanced AI capabilities to "leverage the use of the info and to be very proactive in the digital triage approach, to be proactive in the data we are looking for, in a clear timeline and crystalized," he explained.

From there, he said the information can be disseminated within organizations and externally.

Data management is a major challenge facing organizations worldwide, Paul Friedberg, senior director of Accounts Development at Cellebrite said on Thursday.