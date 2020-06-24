The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel's XM Cyber earns European Commission seal of excellence

XM Cyber's platform enables enterprises to see their network from the eyes of the attacker, showing all hidden attack vectors that can go under the radar of most protective measures.

By CYBERTECH  
JUNE 24, 2020 14:01
XM Cyber CEO Noam Erez (photo credit: Courtesy)
XM Cyber CEO Noam Erez
(photo credit: Courtesy)
 XM Cyber, a multi-award-winning leader in attack modeling and security posture management, announced June 23 it has been awarded the European Commission's prestigious "Seal of Excellence" for securing online and connected assets.
The Seal of Excellence is a quality label awarded to project proposals submitted to Horizon 2020, the EU's research and innovation funding program. An international panel of independent experts deemed XM Cyber's submission worthy of recognition, following a highly competitive evaluation process.
"XM Cyber is truly honored to be recognized by the European Commission with the Seal of Excellence," said Noam Erez, CEO and Co-Founder, XM Cyber. "This is not only a stamp of approval from experts in our field, but further reinforcement to our customers that we are delivering a best-in-class product to combat the ever-evolving security threats they face on a daily basis."
The recognition means passing all stringent Horizon 2020 assessment thresholds for the three award criteria – excellence, impact, innovation, quality and efficiency of implementation – required to receive funding from the EU budget Horizon 2020.
The seal highlights the business value of XM Cyber and helps connect the company with alternative sources of funding. According to the European Commission, Horizon 2020 is the biggest EU Research and Innovation program ever, and one of the most competitive. Its aim is to foster breakthroughs, discoveries and world-firsts by taking great ideas from the lab to the market.
CEO Erez said "We are the only ones to address the only crucial question for enterprises: 'Are my critical assets really secure?' We provide the only hyper-realistic breach and attack simulation (BAS) solution, an advanced persistent threat (APT) automated and continuous simulation and remediation platform – both on-prem and in the cloud." 
"XM Cyber allows them to see their network from the eyes of the attacker, running continuously 24/7 to find and show all the hidden attack vectors that can go under the radar of most protective measures. This continuous loop of automated red teaming is completed by ongoing and prioritized actionable remediation of security gaps, including a list of most critical issues to be fixed (and how to fix them), that are on the critical paths to the critical assets," he added.
XM Cyber brings innovation to the security industry with patented products that address the unique gaps that arise in large, complex networks. By safely and continuously simulating attacks on premise and in the cloud, XM Cyber exposes real-life security issues that arise from vulnerabilities, human error and misconfigurations. Remediation recommendations are prioritized based on criticality and relation to the customer's most critical assets. The customer achieves a continual cycle of security posture improvement, optimizing security investments and human resources, and lowering exposure and risk, according to the company.
XM Cyber was founded by top executives from the Israeli cyber intelligence community and has offices in the US, UK, and Israel.
Read more: https://www.israeldefense.co.il/en/categories/cybertech


Tags cyber security israel israeli cyber security cyber security cybersphere Cyber Cybertech
