Microsoft and Samsung team up on real estate and property management

The collaboration aims to combine smart appliances and digital cloud technologies to help drive improved building operations and maintenance.

The new alliance, with pilots currently under development, brings together Microsoft's Azure IoT platform and productivity cloud services with Samsung's smart devices and SmartThings platform, to help optimize building operations, equipment maintenance, energy management, asset performance, and new tenant experiences for commercial, hospitality and residential buildings as well as mixed-use developments.

"With Azure Digital Twins, we can create comprehensive digital models of entire environments and a living digital replica of real-world things, places, business processes and people to help customers gain insights that drive better products, optimization of operations, cost reduction and breakthrough customer experiences," said Sam George, corporate vice president, Azure IoT, Microsoft.

The companies will leverage Samsung's smart home appliances, HVAC systems and smart TVs integrated with SmartThings, together with Microsoft's Azure Digital Twins technology and Microsoft Dynamics 365 Field Service, to improve building maintenance and management by aggregating and analyzing IoT data from building systems and connected appliances.

Microsoft's Azure IoT platform is able to process data messaging from millions of building sensors and devices and then use machine learning and AI to help building managers and operators determine what issues should be addressed in what order, and then link to Dynamics 365 Field Service to determine who is the right person, with the right skills, in the right location to resolve the issue.

The collaboration will leverage data from Samsung's range of smart refrigerators, washing machines, vacuums, air purifiers, ovens and other devices connected through the intelligent SmartThings platform. Such data integration allows building operators to monitor nearly all devices in real time, identify issues and take appropriate measures before real damage happens, should a problem occur.

"We believe collaboration with a key partner like Microsoft is essential for innovation, as the company shares our vision of inspiring the world to shape the future by innovating in technology and products," said Chanwoo Park, corporate vice president heading up the IoT Biz Group at Samsung.

Read more from Cybertech News: https://www. israeldefense.co.il/en/ categories/cybertech The National University of Singapore (NUS) will serve as a pilot for solutions pioneered under this alliance between Samsung and Microsoft as part of the university's ongoing efforts to create a smart, safe and sustainable campus for students and staff.

Samsung Electronics and Microsoft Corp. announced a global collaboration on Monday to digitally transform the real estate development and property management industries.