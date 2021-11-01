The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Cybertech News

Possible cyberattack disrupts healthcare services in Canadian province

An investigation was underway to understand the nature and extent of the attack, which was detected on Saturday, health minister John Haggie told reporters.

By REUTERS  
NOVEMBER 1, 2021 20:25
Nurses check the charts of two coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients inside the intensive care unit of Humber River Hospital in Toronto, Ontario, Canada April 15, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS/CARLOS OSORIO)
Nurses check the charts of two coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients inside the intensive care unit of Humber River Hospital in Toronto, Ontario, Canada April 15, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS/CARLOS OSORIO)
A possible cyber attack against the healthcare system in the Canadian province of Newfoundland has disrupted services and forced the cancellation of some appointments, health authorities said on Monday.
An investigation was underway to understand the nature and extent of the attack, which was detected on Saturday, health minister John Haggie told reporters.
"This led to progressive failure of what's been described to me as the brain of the data center and a loss of functionality and systems across the regional health authorities," he said, adding that authorities have adopted contingency measures.
The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation said a ransomware attack, which encrypts computer files and demands payment for them to be restored, was behind the disruption of healthcare services, but Haggie could not confirm that.
There has been a significant impact across the healthcare system in the remote Atlantic province.
A health care worker in a surgical mask helps unload a stretcher service vehicle at St. Boniface Hospital in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, November 1, 2020. (credit: REUTERS/SHANNON VANRAES/FILE PHOTO)A health care worker in a surgical mask helps unload a stretcher service vehicle at St. Boniface Hospital in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, November 1, 2020. (credit: REUTERS/SHANNON VANRAES/FILE PHOTO)
Chief Executive Officer David Diamond of the Eastern Regional Health Authority, the most affected region, said emergency procedures were going ahead on Monday and all other appointments would be rescheduled for another day.
Toronto's transport agency was subject to a ransomware attack last week but did not cause any significant disruption, according to a report by The Canadian Press.
In June, a hospital in Toronto lost control of essential services when it came under a ransomware attack.


Tags canada cyber warfare cyber security Cyber Healthcare System
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel is changing its views on climate, but promises and words are not enough

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

The changing status of Israel’s Arab population - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Victoria Coates

US and Israeli energy miracles can fuel the future - opinion

 By VICTORIA COATES
Nimrod Goren

Multilateralism is the key to peace - opinion

 By NIMROD GOREN
Ruthie Blum

Is America’s visa-waiver carrot a stick in disguise? - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

Turkey reveals photos of 15 alleged Mossad spies arrested

The 15 alleged Mossad spies arrested in Turkey, as revealed by Turkish media.
2

Has Israel become the over-inoculation nation on COVID-19? - analysis

Jerusalem resident Phillip Brieff is seen getting the third COVID-19 booster shot at a Meuhedet clinic, on August 1, 2021.
3

Iran gas stations reportedly hit by massive cyberattack

Cyber hacking (illustrative)
4

People vaccinated against COVID-19 less likely to die of other causes - study

Health worker prepares a Covid-19 vaccine at a temporary Clalit health care center in Jerusalem, September 30, 2021.
5

'Kissing disease' among teens could trigger MS - study

A kissing couple

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by