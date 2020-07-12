The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
SafeRide Technologies joins AUTOSAR automotive architecture partnership

The Israeli company will contribute its significant expertise in AI-based cybersecurity and vehicle health management to the industry partnership.

By CYBERTECH  
JULY 12, 2020 20:06
Israel's SafeRide Technologies, a leading provider of AI-based vehicle health management, data analytics, and cybersecurity solutions for connected and autonomous vehicles, announced July 10 a development partnership with AUTOSAR, the global automotive system architecture partnership of car manufacturers, suppliers and other companies from the electronics, semiconductor, and software industries. 
SafeRide will collaborate with the partnership in the development of new cybersecurity system functions and functional interfaces and actively participate in the AUTOSAR Working Group Security.
"We're very excited and honored to be joining such a tremendous organization," said Hilik Stein, SafeRide CTO and co-founder. "The fact that AUTOSAR is an open platform that supports interoperable applications and technologies was key to our decision to join the partnership. We look forward to working with the AUTOSAR partnership in the development of new cybersecurity functionality."
In addition to contributing its cybersecurity expertise to AUTOSAR, SafeRide will also share its expertise in vehicle health management. "We see tremendous benefits in developing vehicle health management standards and expediting the adoption of health-ready and health-centric component development," noted Hilik. "And we're thrilled to work together with the AUTOSAR partnership in providing this functionality to the next generation of vehicles."
SafeRide Technologies is a leading provider of AI-based vehicle health management, data analytics, and cybersecurity solutions that provide timely vehicle insights to automakers and fleet owners and help them reduce warranty costs, limit recalls, minimize vehicle downtime, lower total cost of ownership, optimize vehicle performance, and prevent reputation loss.
