SafeRide Technologies joins AUTOSAR automotive architecture partnership

SafeRide will collaborate with the partnership in the development of new cybersecurity system functions and functional interfaces and actively participate in the AUTOSAR Working Group Security.

"We're very excited and honored to be joining such a tremendous organization," said Hilik Stein, SafeRide CTO and co-founder. "The fact that AUTOSAR is an open platform that supports interoperable applications and technologies was key to our decision to join the partnership. We look forward to working with the AUTOSAR partnership in the development of new cybersecurity functionality."

In addition to contributing its cybersecurity expertise to AUTOSAR, SafeRide will also share its expertise in vehicle health management. "We see tremendous benefits in developing vehicle health management standards and expediting the adoption of health-ready and health-centric component development," noted Hilik. "And we're thrilled to work together with the AUTOSAR partnership in providing this functionality to the next generation of vehicles."

SafeRide Technologies is a leading provider of AI-based vehicle health management, data analytics, and cybersecurity solutions that provide timely vehicle insights to automakers and fleet owners and help them reduce warranty costs, limit recalls, minimize vehicle downtime, lower total cost of ownership, optimize vehicle performance, and prevent reputation loss.

