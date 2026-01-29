A new US naval destroyer entered the Middle East, a US official told Reuters on Thursday, as Iranian officials prepare for military confrontation with the US.

The USS Delbert D. Black entered the region sometime in the past 48 hours, bringing the number of destroyers in the Middle East to six, along with an aircraft carrier and three other littoral combat ships.

The IRGC received a batch of 1,000 new drones while Iran prepares for a military confrontation, as Tehran believes that coming to an agreement that meets demands put forth by the US would be more costly than war, informed sources in Tehran told the Hezbollah-aligned Al-Akhbar on Thursday.

Separately on Thursday, the semi-official Iranian Tasnim News Agency reported that a batch of 1,000 drones was received by the various branches of the Iranian army. "In accordance with the threats ahead, the army maintains and enhances its strategic advantages for rapid combat and imposing a crushing response against any aggressor," the army's Commander-in-Chief Amir Hatami said.

A source in Iran’s Foreign Ministry further asserted to Al-Akhbar that the US’s claims that Iran had reached out to Washington in order to come to an agreement were untrue.

Earlier this month, US President Donald Trump said Iran had requested a return to negotiations.

“I think they’re tired of being beaten up by the United States,” Trump said at the time. “Iran wants to negotiate.”

“The American claims regarding Iran’s request to negotiate and reach an agreement are baseless and aimed at waging psychological warfare and exerting pressure on Tehran, coinciding with the strengthening of the American military presence,” Al-Akhbar quoted the source as saying.

The source went on to say that the United States was not seeking genuine negotiations, but instead trying to impose an agreement that Iran would be forced to accept without discussion.

The foreign ministry official added that the US wants Iran to dismantle its nuclear program, limit its defense capabilities, and recognize Israel.

“This has nothing to do with a balanced agreement; it would mean Iran’s surrender,” the source told the Lebanese outlet.

The official went on to say that Iran remained open to a “balanced” agreement, but would choose armed conflict if one was not given one.

“If forced to choose between the agreement proposed by Trump and war, Iran will choose the latter, considering it less costly, because it will not surrender itself in advance.”

Earlier, Israeli and international reports on Thursday indicated that Trump was considering new, major military action against the Islamic Republic, including options designed to spur regime change in the country, after talks had failed to produce results.

On Wednesday, The Jerusalem Post reported that several countries, including Turkey, Oman, and Qatar, were attempting to mediate between Washington and Tehran to avoid war.

EU adopts sanctions, discuss adding IRGC to list of terror organizations

EU foreign ministers have adopted new sanctions on Iran, targeting individuals and entities involved in a violent crackdown on protesters and in the country's support to Russia, EU diplomats said on Thursday.

The ministers are also expected to reach a political agreement to include Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps on the bloc's list of terrorist organizations, putting the IRGC in a category similar to that of Islamic State and al Qaeda and marking a symbolic shift in Europe's approach to Iran's leadership.