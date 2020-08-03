The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Cybertech News

SodaStream, Hadassah Hospital launch COVID-19 respiratory device

A clinical trial of StreamO2 has started in the Jerusalem medical center after the device was approved by the Israeli Ministry of Health

By CYBERTECH  
AUGUST 3, 2020 17:38
The Stream O2 (photo credit: SODASTREAM)
The Stream O2
(photo credit: SODASTREAM)
 Israel-based sparkling water maker SodaStream and Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital unveiled Thursday that they had jointly developed a device that helps address the critical need for respirators in hospitals and healthcare facilities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
StreamO2, inspired by the technology of the countertop carbonated water machine producer, is expected to provide respiratory assistance to COVID-19 patients in mild to moderate conditions. It can also allow more mechanical respirators to be freed up for patients in more serious condition. The device has been approved by the Israeli Ministry of Health, and a clinical trial in the Jerusalem hospital's intensive care unit has already begun.
The innovation is designed to treat COVID-19 patients who are in respiratory distress but still breathing spontaneously. The device provides the proper levels of oxygen required in each patient's situation. Studies have shown that this type of oxygen device can prevent aggravation and intubation (invasive respiratory assistance) in some cases, and may reduce the risks and complications associated with it. 
The device developed by SodaStream and Hadassah allows for the administration of an oxygen-air mixture through the nose at high flow rates, high humidity, and body temperature. The development is based on a thermodynamic system that controls the temperature of the air-oxygen mixture and flows the mixture into the patient's nose in combination with high humidity of over 80%. The parameters of humidity, temperature, and percentage of oxygen - critical to the quality of respiration - are constantly monitored and provided to the medical staff.
After the outbreak of COVID-19, Dr. Akiva Nachshon, a senior physician in the intensive care unit at Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital, contacted Avi Cohen, Head of the Research and Development division of SodaStream, and together they set up a special team comprised of SodaStream development engineers. Given the pressing need for such a solution, the engineering team led by Cohen, together with the medical guidance of Dr. Nachshon and the team of Hadassah Hospital experts, designed and built the machine in a very short time, while adhering to the strictest technology and regulatory requirements. Due to the urgent necessity for the product, the team received an accelerated approval from the Clinical Trials Unit of the Israeli Ministry of Health, and has just initiated the clinical trial among 40 patients.
"We realized that there was an acute shortage of non-invasive respiratory aids to treat COVID-19 patients, and after recognizing that there was a desire from the industry to help in dealing with this crisis, we tried to think outside the box", explained Dr. Nachshon. "We learned based on a friend's advice that the solution is right here in the Israeli industry, under our nose, in every kitchen.  One conversation with SodaStream Head of R&D was enough to get things going. On the same day, we already sat on a sketch, and from that point the project progressed incredibly fast. Our vision is to be able to assist every patient in need of respiratory assistance as this treatment can prevent unnecessary invasive interventions."
"The nasal breathing therapy machine developed by the joint team of doctors from Hadassah and SodaStream engineers can be a perfect life-saving solution," explained Avi Cohen, Head of Research and Development at SodaStream. "The advantage of our development is the ability to replicate it in bulk for patients suffering from respiratory distress in Israel and around the world".
"It is a tremendous privilege for us to be able to use our technology and resources to provide relief to those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and to help save lives", commented Eyal Shohat, Global CEO of SodaStream. "We will provide Hadassah with all the means at our disposal in order to assist in this national effort, and we will not hesitate to reach out to other countries and offer our assistance."


Tags Coronavirus Cyber Cybertech
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Let them in By JPOST EDITORIAL
Genet Dasa COVID-19 crisis makes ‘routine’ experience of minorities unbearable By GENET DASA
Susan Hattis Rolef Likud MK David Amsalem’s plenary performance By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Arye Gut Azerbaijan: a true and reliable strategic partner of Israel in the world By ARYE GUT
Ehud Eilam Israel and Hamas against PIJ By EHUD EILAM

Most Read

1 Groundbreaking blood test can detect cancer years before symptoms appear
blood test 521
2 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
3 IDF thwarts Hezbollah terror cell infiltration along border with Lebanon
Smoke rises from the disputed Shebaa Farms area as seen from Marjayoun village in southern Lebanon, Lebanon July 27, 2020.
4 Insufficient vitamin D increases risk of severe COVID-19, says new study
Vitamin D laying on the table with prescription bottle behind them.
5 Why did a Four Star General land in Israel during a pandemic?
US Gen. Mark Milley visits Israel in July 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by