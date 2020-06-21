The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Cybertech News

State-based cyber actor escalating assault on Australia

The country's prime minister warned of rising threats from a sophisticated nation-state cyber actor that has been targeting a wide range of sectors for months.

By CYBERTECH  
JUNE 21, 2020 16:15
The new Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison attends a news conference in Canberra, Australia August 24, 2018 (photo credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY/FILE PHOTO)
The new Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison attends a news conference in Canberra, Australia August 24, 2018
(photo credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY/FILE PHOTO)
 A nation-state actor is intensifying its cyberattacks on Australia's public and private sectors, Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced on June 19. 
"This activity is targeting Australian organizations across a range of sectors, including all levels of government, industry, political organizations, education, health, essential service providers, and operators of other critical infrastructure," Morrison said. 
The prime minister said the attacks had increased “over many months” and that he was making the threat public to boost awareness. He emphasized there was no evidence of a “large-scale” breach of personal data.
Morrison did not identify the country involved, but said "What I simply can confirm is there are not a large number of state-based actors that can engage in this type of activity, and it is clear based on the advice that we have received that this has been done by a state-based actor."
"We know it is a sophisticated state-based cyber actor because of the scale and nature of the targeting and the tradecraft used,” Morrison said. “There aren’t too many state-based actors who have those capabilities.”
He added that "we have some of, if not the best, agencies in the world working on this and that means that they are putting all of their efforts in thwarting these attempts. I can confirm that they have thwarted many, but this is a very complex area and it requires constant persistence and application and that's what they're doing."
Reports in the Australian media quoted unidentified government officials as saying China is the primary suspect. The two countries are locked in a dispute over a number of issues, including trade and the spread of the coronavirus.
In an advisory issued on June 18, the Australian Cyber Security Centre said it was "responding to a sustained targeting of Australian governments and companies by a sophisticated state-based actor."
The actor is heavily using "proof-of-concept exploit code, web shells and other tools copied almost identically from open source" to exploit a flaw in Citrix technology as well as unpatched software vulnerabilities in Microsoft SharePoint software, according to the advisory.
The actor has regularly conducted reconnaissance of target networks looking for vulnerable services, attempted to exploit public-facing infrastructure, and utilized various spearphishing techniques, the centre said, adding "It is imperative that Australian organizations are alert to this threat and take steps to enhance the resilience of their networks. Cyber security is everyone’s responsibility."
Read more: https://www.israeldefense.co.il/en/categories/cybertech


Tags cyber security Cyber Cybertech
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Harassing Jews By JPOST EDITORIAL
Netanyahu's desensitizing of the public is dangerous for Israel – opinion By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Normalization and gifts with strings attached By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Olmert to 'Post': Netanyahu's incitement could once again lead to murder By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum If Black Lives Matter, then don't Palestinian Lives? By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
2 Chinese military scientist arrested at US airport, stole US lab research
China and United States flags
3 Hadassah doctors crack the cause of fatal corona blood clots
Red blood cells (illustrative)
4 Turkey drew up plans to invade Greece and Armenia - secret documents
A Turkish miltary convoy is pictured in Kilis near the Turkish-Syrian border, Turkey, October 9, 2019
5 Did Putin save Israel from Obama at UN, and why are we hearing this now?
Russian President Vladimir Putin
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by