Waterfall secures Israel's largest wastewater treatment plant

The company's solution is said to prevent any external cyberattack from reaching the protected water treatment system.

By CYBERTECH  
JULY 8, 2020 17:45
SHAFDAN WASTEWATER treatment plant. (photo credit: YOSI & UZI)
(photo credit: YOSI & UZI)
Israeli OT security company Waterfall Security Solutions announced July 7 the successful deployment of its Unidirectional Security Gateways to protect the Shafdan wastewater treatment plant. Shafdan is the largest wastewater treatment plant in Israel, producing high-quality irrigation water for all types of agricultural crops in the country.
Remote attacks on critical infrastructure are an ever-present threat, with consequences of compromise ranging from casualties at the treatment site to equipment damage and service interruptions. In spite of these threats, modern wastewater treatment plants demand real-time visibility into plant operations to control costs, maximize efficiency and serve customers more effectively. In addition, Israeli cybersecurity best practices prohibit remote connectivity of any sort with critical infrastructure control systems.
At the Shafdan site, Waterfall's Unidirectional Security Gateways replicate an IOSight iGreen database server to the Shafdan enterprise network, so enterprise users and applications use the replica database normally to gain safe access to the latest operations data. Waterfall's Unidirectional Gateways physically prevent any external attack from reaching back into the protected water treatment system.
"Replicating the iGreen platform to the enterprise network had profound impact during the COVID-19 period, as it allowed the plant team to connect rapidly to the system and obtain management insights with a click of a button, while maintaining the exact same level of security. Simply put, Waterfall's safe network integration, together with the iGreen dashboarding platform, represents a change of mindset regarding how to manage infrastructure facilities remotely and effectively," said Natan Zuta, CEO, IOSight. "I am quite certain that this successful implementation will serve as a model for other facilities."
"Waterfall is pleased to be helping to protect operations at the Shafdan plant," said Lior Frenkel, CEO and Co-Founder of Waterfall Security Solutions. "An increasingly connected world provides cyber attackers increasing opportunities to attack critical infrastructure sites. The solution, as Shafdan demonstrates, is not less connectivity, but robust physical protection of critical industrial systems from cyberattacks."
Read more from Cybertech News: https://www.israeldefense.co.il/en/categories/cybertech


Tags cyber security israel israeli cyber security cyber security
