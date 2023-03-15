The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Slice 59% off these five high-carbon forged Japanese chef knives

Get five razor-sharp Japanese forged chef knives for a low price.

Published: MARCH 15, 2023 11:25
If you’re going to cook at home, it's a good idea to make sure your kitchen is equipped with a quality set of knives. Professional chefs tend to use high-carbon steel kitchen knives because they can retain a sharper edge longer than stainless steel, but those knives are often expensive. If you want to get a durable set of high-carbon chef knives, try the five-piece Seido™ Japanese Master Chef's Knife Set. For a limited time, you can get this set of five Japanese-forged chef knives and a beautiful display box on sale for $99.99 (reg. $249). 

A set of five chef knives for under $100 

Sharp knives are safer than dull ones, and they could cut down on the time you need to spend in the kitchen. With this set of five blades, your kitchen is equipped to handle a wide variety of meals and ingredients. The eight-inch Chef’s Knife and seven-inch Santoku knife are both multi-purpose tools for chopping and slicing through meat and vegetables. For thicker cuts of meat, use the seven-inch cleaver, and thinner ingredients may be easier to manage with the five-inch Santoku knife. For fine cutting and edible decoration, the 3.5-inch paring knife may be the best match. 

Seido's Master Chef Knife: Cutting Masterclass Demonstration

Each of these knives have been sharpened to a 15-degree razor edge for a low-friction cut. The ergonomic Pakka wood handle is comfortable and sturdy for longer-term use. It’s also a beautiful accent to the damascus etching along the blade. Keep your knives safe in the included display box, or make it a gift for the culinarily inclined in your life. “Very pleased with this set and surprised [at] how sharp these knives were,” says one verified buyer. 

Save on a five-piece set of high-carbon chef knives 

Whether you’re a professional chef or a casual home cook making yourself a healthy meal, a high-quality set of kitchen knives could make it easier and more fun to prepare dinner in the kitchen. Get the five-piece Seido™ Japanese Master Chef's Knife Set and Gift Box on sale for only $99.99 (reg. $249). 

Prices subject to change.



Tags Deals knives Chef
